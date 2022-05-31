ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

June-July bring hot concert acts to Western PA

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgze8_0fvU1Aqp00

The Pavilion at Star Lake opens its summer season Thursday with country star Brad Paisley.

The next 30 nights bring to our region special shows like Ringo Starr spreading peace and love inside PPG Paints Arena, pop music/"This Is Us" TV star Mandy Moore singing at the Roxian Theatre, Kenny Chesney exciting 50,000 Heinz Field fans, and George Thorogood being his typical bad to the bone at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

June kicks off the free concert series' at Hartwood Acres and South Park in Allegheny County, and signals the return of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival offering 10 nights of live, outdoor music from national acts, supported by local musical artists, including Beaver Valley family bluegrass group Echo Valley on June 5.

Highlights to the upcoming concert calendar:

PPG Paints Arena

June 18: Ringo Starr

June 19: Kirk Franklin

July 6: Roger Waters; July 17: Kevin Hart; July 19, New Kids on The Block; July 20, Shawn Mendes; July 29, Rage Against The Machine; Aug. 2, Machine Gun Kelly; Aug. 31, Twenty One Pilots; Sept. 1, Michael Buble; Sept. 16, Eric Clapton; Sept. 24, John Mullaney; Oct. 8, Alan Jackson; Oct. 22, Smashing Pumpkins.

Jergel's Rhythm Grille

June 4: Steve Earle

June 7: Tab Benoit

June 8: The Outlaws

June 9: Saving Abel

June 10: Puddle of Mudd

June 25: Wine & Spirit

July 12, ABC; July 23, Stryper; July 24, 10,000 Maniacs; Aug. 10, The Fabulous Thunderbirds; Aug. 28, Stabbing Westward; Sept. 7, Buckcherry; Sept. 16, Here Come The Mummies; Sept. 23, Maddie & Tae; Oct. 9, Jack Russell's Great White; Oct. 15, Toadies, Oct. 17, Michael Schenker; Nov. 12, Kix; Nov. 20, Winger.

Palace Theatre

June 6: Trace Adkins

June 19: George Thorogood

July 19, Psychedelic Furs; July 26, Hanson; Aug. 4, Scotty McCreery; Aug. 9, Ted Nugent; Sept. 9, Steven Wright; Sept. 17, Robert Cray; Oct. 20, Joe Satriani; Oct. 23, Josh Turner; Nov. 2, Steve Vai; Nov. 13, W.A.S.P.

Stage AE

June 3: Pride on The Shore with Jessie J

June 4: Bon Iver

June 5: Flume

June 8: Lord Huron

June 12: Wallows

June 21: Rex Orange County

June 22: My Morning Jacket

June 25: The Clarks

June 26: Flogging Molly and The Interruptors

June 28: Mt. Joy

June 29: Puscifer

July 1, Bowling For Soup; July 5, Dirty Heads; July 13, Third Eye Blind; July 15, Maren Morris; July 16, The Cult; July 19 Sad Summer Festival with Waterparks and Neck Deep; July 22, Pretty Reckless; July 25, Three Days Grace; July 27, Lucy Dacus; Aug. 1, Coheed & Cambria; Aug. 5, Charli XCX; Aug. 7, Collective Soul and Switchfoot; Aug. 8, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine; Aug. 9, A Day to Remember; Aug. 15, Dispatch and O.A.R.; Aug. 16, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon; Aug. 18, The Kid Laroi; Aug. 19, Avett Brothers; Aug. 20, Lauv; Aug. 22, Anthrax and Black Label Society; Aug. 23, Lany; Aug. 26, Thundercat; Sept. 2, Jake Owen; Sept. 3, The Shins; Sept. 6, Interpol and Spoon; Sept. 8, Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke; Sept. 12, Jungles; Sept. 13, IDLES; Sept. 19 Zach Bryan; Sept. 22, Goo Goo Dolls; Oct. 10, Death Cab for Cutie; Oct. 21, AWOLNation; Nov. 12, AFI.

Roxian Theatre

June 1: New Found Glory

June 3: Thrice and Bayside

June 11: Bastille

June 15: The Blue Stones

June 23: Mandy Moore

June 27: As I Lay Dying

June 29: Garbage

Aug. 25, Teyana Taylor; Sept. 14, 311; Sept. 27: Gaslight Anthem (sold out); Oct. 17, Airborne Toxic Event; Dec. 10, Peach Pit.

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

June 4: Nikki Glaser

June 18: Corinne Bailey Rae

June 26: The Zombies

July 8: Howard Jones

Sept. 14: Kevin James; Oct. 8, "In Conversation With The Sopranos"; Nov. 10, Richard Marx

UPMC Events Center

Aug. 16: Kehlani

Oct. 14-15: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Oct. 16: Bring Me The Horizon

Hartwood Acres

June 5: Pittsburgh Opera

June 12: Bill Henry Band, Working Breed, NASH.V.ILL

June 19: King Solomon Hicks

June 26: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

July 3, Pittsburgh Symphony; July 24, North Mississippi All-Stars; July 31, The Regrettes; Aug. 7, John Pizzarelli Swing Seven; Aug. 21, Michael Franti and Arrested Development; Aug. 28, The Tamburitzans

South Park

June 3: River City Brass Band

June 10: Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers

June 17: Vanessa Collier

June 24: Buffalo Rose

July 2, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; July 15, Brett Dennen; July 29, BoDeans; Aug. 5, Tyler Farr; Aug. 12, Cello Fury; Aug. 19, Soul Asylum; Aug. 26, Kathleen Edwards; Sept. 2, Gene The Werewolf and Paul Luc

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

Main stage:

June 3, Cory Henry; June 4, Madeline Edwards; June 5, Sierra Hull; June 6, Pittsburgh Symphony; June 7, Lizz Wright; June 8, Bette Smith; June 9, Devon Allman Project; June 10, Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue; June 11, Goodie Mob; June 12, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11: Tune-Yards

June 27: Nicole Atkins

Aug. 16, Murder By Death; Aug. 17, Shovels & Rope; Sept. 7, Snail Mail; Sept. 23-24: They Might Be Giants (sold out)

Club Cafe

June 1: Steel Wheels

June 7: Grant-Lee Phillips

June 9: Michigan Rattlers

June 11: Billy Price

June 16: Kristin Hersh

Petersen Events Center

July 9: Big Time Rush; July 24, Charlie Wilson and SWV; Oct. 6: The Killers

Heinz Hall

June 22: Ben Folds

Sept. 19: The National

Dec. 14: Celtic Woman Christmas

Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

Sept. 24, Monty Alexander; Oct. 15, Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band; Nov. 12, Django Festival All-Stars; Nov. 18-19, MCG Jazz Recording Label Celebration; Dec. 2, Mindi Abair.

Pavilion at Star Lake

June 2: Brad Paisley

June 15: The Lumineers

June 17: Train

July 5: Backstreet Boys; July 6: Santana; July 9: Doobie Brothers; July 14: Thomas Rhett; July 16: Jimmy Buffett; July 21: Morgan Wallen; July 22: Chicago and Brian Wilson; July 31: Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival; Aug. 2: Rob Zombie; Aug. 6: Kid Rock; Aug. 10: Alice in Chains; Aug. 26: Jason Aldean; Aug. 28, Wiz Khalifa and Logic; Sept. 9: Shinedown; Sept. 10: Styx and REO Speedwagon; Sept. 21: Five Finger Death Punch.

PNC Park

Aug. 11: Billy Joel

Aug. 12: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett

Aug. 14: Metallica

Sept. 16: Elton John

Heinz Field

June 11: Kenny Chesney

Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Sept. 6: Crowded House Oct. 26: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Rivers Casino

June 16: Tyler Henry

Aug. 12-13: Tom Segura

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

June 4: Robby Kreiger

June 17: Jim Breuer

June 24: Everclear

Mountain View Amphitheater

June 25: Danny Seraphine

July 15: Get The Led Out; Sept. 9, Blue Oyster Cult

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 questions with WDVE's Randy Baumann about his 'Ramble' show

After a two-year hiatus caused by covid, “Randy Baumann’s Ramble” is back. Baumann, the popular host of the WDVE Morning Show on 102.5 FM, is an accomplished musician, keyboard player and guitarist. Each year he invites fellow Pittsburgh musicians to join him on stage to perform songs drawn from the canon of Bob Dylan and the legendary group The Band and other songs they’ve inspired over the years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin disc jockey still spinning ’50s, ’60s tunes in his 80s

When George Reccelle was growing up in McKeesport in the 1950s, he listened to legendary Pittsburgh disc jockey George “Porky” Chedwick on the Homestead radio station WAMO and fell in love with the music he heard. “He played mostly African-American music on WAMO. He was a groundbreaker for...
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Greensburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
South Park Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

There are so many things that make Pittsburgh a unique sports city and among those is the Vintage Grand Prix! Let's rev up our engines and check it out!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghquarterly.com

How About a Delicious Peach Cobbler (and more)?

There is something about comfort food that evokes a feeling of old-fashioned delight. And when it comes to dessert, there’s nothing like fruit cobbler, bread pudding, gobs or banana pudding to transport you to a time when calories didn’t count and a big scoop of dessert made everything better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Femi Kuti
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's 1st Humble Rumble to feature vendor show, car cruise bike run

Cars, bikes and more than 80 vendors will crowd Latrobe this Sunday. The city’s first “Humble Rumble” event will kick off at 8 a.m. in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Hosted by the Westmoreland chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, the daylong occasion will raise money for the Latrobe-based nonprofit Angel Arms.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of June 5, 2022

Dawn Investment Group LLC sold property at 30 Main St. to Tyler Faust and Marissa Lynn Fiedler for $145,000. Matthew Holloway sold property at 1501 Beaver Road to Daniel and Jen Worley for $158,060. Sewickley. Michael Weir sold property at 514 Hill St. to Elliot and Tara Franz for $352,000.
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'We did what we needed to do:' William Penn Tavern makes the move to Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly two decades of business in Shadyside, the William Penn Tavern has relocated. The long-time Shadyside bar now exists on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. It had to relocate after the building's landlord put in a new business. "We did what we needed to do to keep my 20 employees employed and came down to Lawrenceville, took over an existing establishment, and made our own place out of it," said Richard Rattner, the owner. Rattner said nothing about the restaurant has changed, just the location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pa#Music Festival#Concert#Rock Roll#Ppg Paints Arena#Smashing Pumpkins#Rhythm Grille#Wine Spirit#Abc#Stryper#The Fabulous Thunderbirds
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel's Adam Rosenberg gets life in prison for 2 killings

Christian Moore-Rouse volunteered with the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, at the Jubilee Kitchen and at UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Montefiore. Jeremy Dentel spent his free time working with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, teaching coding to students at Carrick High School and serving as an adviser for his University of Pittsburgh fraternity, including hosting huge Thanksgiving dinners each year at his Baldwin home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny graduating class stands at 697

Nearly 700 seniors from North Allegheny High School were set to receive their diplomas June 3, making it one of the largest graduating classes in recent years. “Pending the way you look at the numbers, it’s a tie for the sixth largest,” according to Brandi Smith, school district public relations and communications specialist.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'I almost died': Lt. Gov. John Fetterman offers health update, saying stoke was 'completely preventable'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is offering an update on his health following a stroke and surgery to implant a pacemaker during last month's election.First learning of his A-fib diagnosis in 2017, Fetterman said he never followed up with his doctors or treatment and he calls that a mistake. "As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously," Fetterman said in a statement. "The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn't come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh International resumes, launches new service to several destinations this week

Flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to several destinations are getting off the ground this week. British Airways will resume flights between Pittsburgh and London Heathrow Airport on Friday. This will be the first time since early 2020 that British Airways will serve Pittsburgh with direct flights to London. The year-round service will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy