June-July bring hot concert acts to Western PA

The Pavilion at Star Lake opens its summer season Thursday with country star Brad Paisley.

The next 30 nights bring to our region special shows like Ringo Starr spreading peace and love inside PPG Paints Arena, pop music/"This Is Us" TV star Mandy Moore singing at the Roxian Theatre, Kenny Chesney exciting 50,000 Heinz Field fans, and George Thorogood being his typical bad to the bone at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

June kicks off the free concert series' at Hartwood Acres and South Park in Allegheny County, and signals the return of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival offering 10 nights of live, outdoor music from national acts, supported by local musical artists, including Beaver Valley family bluegrass group Echo Valley on June 5.

Highlights to the upcoming concert calendar:

PPG Paints Arena

June 18: Ringo Starr

June 19: Kirk Franklin

July 6: Roger Waters; July 17: Kevin Hart; July 19, New Kids on The Block; July 20, Shawn Mendes; July 29, Rage Against The Machine; Aug. 2, Machine Gun Kelly; Aug. 31, Twenty One Pilots; Sept. 1, Michael Buble; Sept. 16, Eric Clapton; Sept. 24, John Mullaney; Oct. 8, Alan Jackson; Oct. 22, Smashing Pumpkins.

Jergel's Rhythm Grille

June 4: Steve Earle

June 7: Tab Benoit

June 8: The Outlaws

June 9: Saving Abel

June 10: Puddle of Mudd

June 25: Wine & Spirit

July 12, ABC; July 23, Stryper; July 24, 10,000 Maniacs; Aug. 10, The Fabulous Thunderbirds; Aug. 28, Stabbing Westward; Sept. 7, Buckcherry; Sept. 16, Here Come The Mummies; Sept. 23, Maddie & Tae; Oct. 9, Jack Russell's Great White; Oct. 15, Toadies, Oct. 17, Michael Schenker; Nov. 12, Kix; Nov. 20, Winger.

Palace Theatre

June 6: Trace Adkins

June 19: George Thorogood

July 19, Psychedelic Furs; July 26, Hanson; Aug. 4, Scotty McCreery; Aug. 9, Ted Nugent; Sept. 9, Steven Wright; Sept. 17, Robert Cray; Oct. 20, Joe Satriani; Oct. 23, Josh Turner; Nov. 2, Steve Vai; Nov. 13, W.A.S.P.

Stage AE

June 3: Pride on The Shore with Jessie J

June 4: Bon Iver

June 5: Flume

June 8: Lord Huron

June 12: Wallows

June 21: Rex Orange County

June 22: My Morning Jacket

June 25: The Clarks

June 26: Flogging Molly and The Interruptors

June 28: Mt. Joy

June 29: Puscifer

July 1, Bowling For Soup; July 5, Dirty Heads; July 13, Third Eye Blind; July 15, Maren Morris; July 16, The Cult; July 19 Sad Summer Festival with Waterparks and Neck Deep; July 22, Pretty Reckless; July 25, Three Days Grace; July 27, Lucy Dacus; Aug. 1, Coheed & Cambria; Aug. 5, Charli XCX; Aug. 7, Collective Soul and Switchfoot; Aug. 8, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine; Aug. 9, A Day to Remember; Aug. 15, Dispatch and O.A.R.; Aug. 16, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon; Aug. 18, The Kid Laroi; Aug. 19, Avett Brothers; Aug. 20, Lauv; Aug. 22, Anthrax and Black Label Society; Aug. 23, Lany; Aug. 26, Thundercat; Sept. 2, Jake Owen; Sept. 3, The Shins; Sept. 6, Interpol and Spoon; Sept. 8, Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke; Sept. 12, Jungles; Sept. 13, IDLES; Sept. 19 Zach Bryan; Sept. 22, Goo Goo Dolls; Oct. 10, Death Cab for Cutie; Oct. 21, AWOLNation; Nov. 12, AFI.

Roxian Theatre

June 1: New Found Glory

June 3: Thrice and Bayside

June 11: Bastille

June 15: The Blue Stones

June 23: Mandy Moore

June 27: As I Lay Dying

June 29: Garbage

Aug. 25, Teyana Taylor; Sept. 14, 311; Sept. 27: Gaslight Anthem (sold out); Oct. 17, Airborne Toxic Event; Dec. 10, Peach Pit.

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

June 4: Nikki Glaser

June 18: Corinne Bailey Rae

June 26: The Zombies

July 8: Howard Jones

Sept. 14: Kevin James; Oct. 8, "In Conversation With The Sopranos"; Nov. 10, Richard Marx

UPMC Events Center

Aug. 16: Kehlani

Oct. 14-15: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Oct. 16: Bring Me The Horizon

Hartwood Acres

June 5: Pittsburgh Opera

June 12: Bill Henry Band, Working Breed, NASH.V.ILL

June 19: King Solomon Hicks

June 26: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

July 3, Pittsburgh Symphony; July 24, North Mississippi All-Stars; July 31, The Regrettes; Aug. 7, John Pizzarelli Swing Seven; Aug. 21, Michael Franti and Arrested Development; Aug. 28, The Tamburitzans

South Park

June 3: River City Brass Band

June 10: Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers

June 17: Vanessa Collier

June 24: Buffalo Rose

July 2, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; July 15, Brett Dennen; July 29, BoDeans; Aug. 5, Tyler Farr; Aug. 12, Cello Fury; Aug. 19, Soul Asylum; Aug. 26, Kathleen Edwards; Sept. 2, Gene The Werewolf and Paul Luc

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

Main stage:

June 3, Cory Henry; June 4, Madeline Edwards; June 5, Sierra Hull; June 6, Pittsburgh Symphony; June 7, Lizz Wright; June 8, Bette Smith; June 9, Devon Allman Project; June 10, Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue; June 11, Goodie Mob; June 12, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11: Tune-Yards

June 27: Nicole Atkins

Aug. 16, Murder By Death; Aug. 17, Shovels & Rope; Sept. 7, Snail Mail; Sept. 23-24: They Might Be Giants (sold out)

Club Cafe

June 1: Steel Wheels

June 7: Grant-Lee Phillips

June 9: Michigan Rattlers

June 11: Billy Price

June 16: Kristin Hersh

Petersen Events Center

July 9: Big Time Rush; July 24, Charlie Wilson and SWV; Oct. 6: The Killers

Heinz Hall

June 22: Ben Folds

Sept. 19: The National

Dec. 14: Celtic Woman Christmas

Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

Sept. 24, Monty Alexander; Oct. 15, Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band; Nov. 12, Django Festival All-Stars; Nov. 18-19, MCG Jazz Recording Label Celebration; Dec. 2, Mindi Abair.

Pavilion at Star Lake

June 2: Brad Paisley

June 15: The Lumineers

June 17: Train

July 5: Backstreet Boys; July 6: Santana; July 9: Doobie Brothers; July 14: Thomas Rhett; July 16: Jimmy Buffett; July 21: Morgan Wallen; July 22: Chicago and Brian Wilson; July 31: Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival; Aug. 2: Rob Zombie; Aug. 6: Kid Rock; Aug. 10: Alice in Chains; Aug. 26: Jason Aldean; Aug. 28, Wiz Khalifa and Logic; Sept. 9: Shinedown; Sept. 10: Styx and REO Speedwagon; Sept. 21: Five Finger Death Punch.

PNC Park

Aug. 11: Billy Joel

Aug. 12: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett

Aug. 14: Metallica

Sept. 16: Elton John

Heinz Field

June 11: Kenny Chesney

Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Sept. 6: Crowded House Oct. 26: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Rivers Casino

June 16: Tyler Henry

Aug. 12-13: Tom Segura

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

June 4: Robby Kreiger

June 17: Jim Breuer

June 24: Everclear

Mountain View Amphitheater

June 25: Danny Seraphine

July 15: Get The Led Out; Sept. 9, Blue Oyster Cult