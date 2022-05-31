WELY to remain on the air until September 1

ELY— It’s not the end of the road for WELY after all as the Bois Forte Tribal Council announced a three-month extension to keep the radio station on air.

“We are going to continue as is until Sept. 1, 2022 due to numerous interested parties that are inquiring about the purchase of WELY,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers.

The council had previously voted to shut down the station June 1. While the reprieve does not guarantee a buyer will be found, it will give Bois Forte an opportunity to work out a deal for the station it has owned since 2005.

Bois Forte sent out a press release in early May after a unanimous vote was taken in April to close and that resulted in many media outlets either running the press release or heading up to Ely to do a story on the station. This resulted in many inquiries on seeing what could be done to keep the station alive.

“This buys us additional time to work out a deal with one of the interested parties,” said Chavers of the three-month extension.

The plan is to also work with a Commercial Real Estate broker to handle the sale. It is unclear if the station will remain as is, or if a buyer will downsize operations.

The building includes two studios on the main level, along with an expansive office space and a large one-bedroom apartment upstairs. It also includes a spacious basement that has been used for storage. Bois Forte also owns the tower on the outskirts of town that allows the station to be transmitted. AT&T also pays Bois Forte a monthly fee to use the tower for its wireless services.

The radio station is located on historic Chapman Street in downtown Ely and its AM and FM studios have a bird’s eye view of the street where radio talent has been known to wave a friendly hello to folks walking past the station.

WELY was first broadcast in October of 1954. It remained on the air until 1987, but then closed due to financial struggles. New life was pumped into the station when famous CBS Broadcaster Charles Kuralt bought the station in 1995 and operated it until he died in 1997. Bois Forte eventually purchased the station in 2005 and has run it for the past 17 years. The AM station is broadcast on 1450 AM, while the FM station is broadcast on 94.5 FM.

During that time, staff worked extremely hard to make the station profitable, but despite those efforts, the venture lost over $1.7 million. That includes the purchase price when Bois Forte took ownership of the station in 2005.

WELY has been a place for Ely residents and tourists to stay connected via our FCC granted Personal Emergency Messages. It has also been home to local sports broadcasting, Minnesota Twins baseball, and Minnesota Vikings football.

Furthermore, it has been a station where folks tuned in every Saturday morning for polka and the ever-popular Trader Craig show during the week, and Saturday Night’s All Request Show. The latter brought people back in time as it allowed listeners to call WELY and request their favorite song as they reminisced about days gone by.

Although closing the station has been staved off until September 1, Chavers realizes there’s more work to be done.

“Let’s just hope a buyer steps up to the plate and saves the station,” said Chavers. “Bois Forte has done all it can to keep the station alive, but now it’s time for someone else to keep WELY, The End of the Road Radio on the airwaves.”