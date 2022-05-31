Balkan Township pole building destroyed by fire

BALKAN TOWNSHIP – A pole building structure was totaled by fire Saturday in the 5900 block of Highway 73 in Balkan Township, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Area first responders were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the report of smoke coming from a structure near that area.

Upon checking the area, the fully engulfed structure was located and area fire departments were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The building is considered a total loss and there was damage to the siding of a residential structure located nearby.

The building owner indicated that the building did not contain any occupants or animals, the news release said.

“Lightning strikes were observed in the area prior to the fire being reported. The state fire marshal was contacted and the incident remains under investigation.’’