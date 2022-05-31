ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesabi Tribune

Balkan Township pole building destroyed by fire

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

BALKAN TOWNSHIP – A pole building structure was totaled by fire Saturday in the 5900 block of Highway 73 in Balkan Township, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Area first responders were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the report of smoke coming from a structure near that area.

Upon checking the area, the fully engulfed structure was located and area fire departments were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The building is considered a total loss and there was damage to the siding of a residential structure located nearby.

The building owner indicated that the building did not contain any occupants or animals, the news release said.

“Lightning strikes were observed in the area prior to the fire being reported. The state fire marshal was contacted and the incident remains under investigation.’’

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Lightning Strikes#Accident#Balkan
CBS Minnesota

NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day. One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph. The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged. On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

Owners Plan to Demolish Cowboy Jacks, Redevelop Site

(KNSI) – The owners of Cowboy Jacks in downtown St. Cloud plan to demolish the damaged building and ask for Tax Increment Financing to redevelop the site. The bar and grill sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage after the adjacent Press Bar & Parlor caught fire on February 17th, 2020. The owner of the Press Bar has been charged with arson in federal court. Cowboy Jacks has been vacant ever since.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

'Pure devastation': Rainy Lake residents fill sandbags, fight exhaustion as floodwaters rise

A sandbag wall and gas water pumps protect Gary Potter’s home along Rainy Lake outside International Falls. Photo courtesy of Gary Potter. Homes are flooding, docks are under 5 to 6 feet of water, propane tanks are floating in the water and roads and campsites are closed on Rainy Lake along the Canadian border as residents continue to battle rising floodwaters, with no relief in immediate sight.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After More Than A Century, Southern Minnesota Restaurant Still Slinging ‘Dam’ Good Burgers, Pies

Originally published June 1 BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a restaurant in southern Minnesota that’s been around for more than 100 years. And it’s pretty “dam” good, thanks in large part to the dam that sits next to it. “My sister lives two miles away from here and you can hear the roar of the dam from there,” David Hruska said. For more than a century, people have been drawn to the Rapidan Dam because of its sights and sounds. During that same time, they’ve also been drawn to the store next door because of its smells and sweets. David and his sister...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy