End of the road: Takeaways from 2022 spring football around Northeast Florida

The close of the 2021 football season meant several programs and players would be set for changes in 2022 that we weren’t accustomed to. Several area coaches have changed jobs or moved on from positions.

Seniors such as Jaheim Singletary, Kade Frew, Jack Pyburn, Quincy Burroughs, Aaron Hester, Kareem Burke, Christian Ellis, Eric Weatherly, Marcus Peterson, Cam Miller and so many more have taken the next step in their careers with collegiate programs.

Underclassmen like Grayson Howard, Shariff Denson, Jordan Hall, Roderick Kearney, Marcus Stokes and more took a step into the limelight of college recruitment.

And the Florida High School Athletic Association gave the state a shakeup.

Spring football gave fans and supporters their first chance to see those changes in full effect. Here are four takeaways as we end spring football:

Building up the Beach

More than 20 years ago, Ciatrick Fason was torching Northeast Florida as the all-time rushing leader in Duval County history.

Now, he’s heading into his second season as the head coach of his alma matter and all signs are pointing up.

Fason was hired in late July last year, weeks before the season was set to begin. He had to try to pull together a coaching staff and figure out his roster all on the fly.

The Senators opened the season 0-3 before reeling off five consecutive victories and securing the 3-7A district title. They closed the season on a three-game losing streak but are looking to bounce back in 2022.

Fason spoke highly of his team and their growth during the offseason to the Times-Union during Fletcher’s spring game against Trinity Christian.

Though Super 11 selection Aaron Hester and a host of other seniors are no longer with the program, the Senators tote one of the best offensive lines in the area and a quarterback that has the keys to the kingdom.

Marcelis Tate will be a player to watch for Fletcher as the 2024 QB picked up an offer from South Florida this month. His elusiveness paired with his arm talent makes him one of the best rising-junior gunslingers in Duval.

His success will ultimately equal Fletcher’s success. If he has a breakout year, the beach will be the place to be.

Bean next in line in dynamic legacy

Last season Jordan Bean led Jacksonville as the rushing king, churning out performance week in and week out for Sandalwood.

This year he could see his crowning moment as the next in line of a dynamic dynasty of players to come out of Sandalwood.

Bean showed versatility in the Saints’ spring game against First Coast, lining up in multiple positions including wildcat quarterback, slot receiver, wide receiver and his traditional running back role. That’s not even including his skills as a kick returner which weren’t on display at the game.

Sandalwood fans have grown accustomed to having a dynamic player on their roster over the last several seasons.

Jadon Canady’s electric playmaking helped the Saints to the 8A semifinals in 2020 and Chris Calhoun’s “magical” playmaking abilities earned him the nickname “Magic Man” as he crossed the 1,000-yard threshold as a passer and rusher.

Bean will be leaned on as a leader this year with the departure of Calhoun and insertion of transfer quarterbacks Baylor Hayes and Jhamari Harvell.

Trinity duo set to surprise state

I’m sure you know Treyaun Webb by now, or at least you should.

And Colin Hurley is rising on the radar of many college coaches around the nation.

It’ll be hard to find a better quarterback-running back combination in the state of Florida.

But I’m not here to tell you about them. I’m here to alert you to two rising-juniors for the Conquerors who had great showings this spring: Darnell Rogers and Cam Anderson.

Rogers is the running back that carried the Conquerors for most of the regular season while Webb was recovering from an injury. Then he scored three touchdowns for Trinity Christian in the state championship game as they secured their ninth state title.

Cam Anderson had 106 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions last year as a sophomore on a star-studded defense.

In the spring game he had 12 tackles and a rushing touchdown where he broke free and sped away from all defenders.

With younger players making an impact, the Conquerors look every bit as good as they did when they lifted another championship last December.

High expectations for Mustangs

There will be some late comers to the Mandarin party.

I will not be one of those people.

I’m early on this team. I recognized the potential at the start of last season and after watching it up close a few times I knew something special was brewing.

Ahead of spring, I said Mandarin had the potential to be the most potent offense in Northeast Florida. At the conclusion of spring, with the current offensive talent, I’d say they’ll have the best passing attack in Northeast Florida.

After talking with head coach Toby Bullock and quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., I think the expectations the team will have for themselves will supersede any expectations put onto them by outsiders.

Jones said directly that the Mustangs have four Division I caliber receivers.

I agree, and paired with a Division I caliber quarterback (check the stats Jones put up last year as a freshman without playing the full season) Mandarin should be one of the best offensive teams in the area.

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.