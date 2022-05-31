Dan Pellinen at Mesabi Family YMCA Wellness Center & Fitness Studio

Related
Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota
Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
lptv.org
Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage
People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River, Minnesota
The latest damage photos and videos coming out of Deer River show what appears to be another scene of violent wind damage from the Memorial Day severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. Chris Rima-Carlson posted drone video to his YouTube account, and it shows roofs partially or completely destroyed, a garage...
cbs3duluth.com
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
cbs3duluth.com
Viking Cruise Ship doesn’t make scheduled stop in Bayfield Wisconsin
BAYFIELD, WI-- Viking Cruise Ship, also known as “Octantis” scheduled to make a stop in Bayfield Wisconsin Tuesday morning just kept going. Bayfield and the Apostle Islands Facebook page said high winds made it impossible for the ship to come to the shore of Lake Superior. According to...
cbs3duluth.com
Two more rounds of possible severe weather tonight through Monday night
TONIGHT: Next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight ahead of a strong warm front from the southwest. Some of these storms could become strong to severe tonight with main threats being damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a brief tornado. Majority of the Northland is under a slight risk for severe weather mainly in Minnesota and along I-53 in Wisconsin. An Enhanced risk has been issued south of Brainerd. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s tonight before the warm front arrives. The warm front will move through during the overnight hours increasing the temperatures drastically through Monday.
cbs3duluth.com
Thompson found guilty in Cloquet triple murder
CARLTON, MN -- A jury found a Cloquet man guilty in a 2020 murder that left three people dead. The verdict was reached around 6:30 p.m., after several hours of deliberating at the Carlton County courthouse Tuesday. Sheldon Thompson, 35, killed Jackie Defoe, her toddler Kevin, and unborn baby at...
Deer River Storm Damage
DEER RIVER, Minn.– Behind me includes one of the neighborhoods in deer river that was devastated by Mondays storm. as sad as it is to see, the community believes the silver lining is the massive support coming from their friends and neighbors. “They just show up. stop and say...
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
