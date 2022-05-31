YMCA at the ITMEC opens

VIRGINIA — The Iron Trail Motors Event Center now has one more offering for both visitors to the building and to the public.

One week ago, the YMCA Wellness Center & Fitness Studio at the ITMEC opened with a wide array of equipment to help improve a person’s health and fitness.

What was it that attracted the Mesabi Family YMCA to add another facility in the area?

“A big part of it is our mission to be accessible to all, so obviously having another location on a different side of town really helps with that,’’ Mesabi Family YMCA Health and Wellness Director Dan Pellinen said. In addition, “we’re obviously excited to be part of this big new building, as well, that’s brand new. Everything’s very nice, shiny.’’

The new YMCA facility features a wellness center and a fitness studio on the ITMEC’s second floor.

Pellinen said the wellness center is generally referred to as a weight room, but has a full array of brand new exercise equipment, which was just installed last week.

“This has all our equipment in it, cardio equipment as well as strength,’’ he said in the wellness center. That includes treadmills, a recline recumbent bike, an upright bike, ellipticals, an adaptive motion trainer, and a stairmaster stair stepper, he added, “which is a nice addition because it's something we don’t have over at our main facility.’’

The strength equipment is all Precor, which is the same line the Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain had installed in December.’’

Right next door to the wellness center is the fitness studio.

“That’s where all our classes will be held,’’ Pellinen told the Mesabi Tribune, including yoga, high intensity interval training (HIITs), and aerobics. “Any of our fitness classes will go in there. It’s a lot more open space and then we do have some equipment in there. There’s three plyometric boxes for doing box jumps, jumping up and down off of. There are two self-powered treadmills, which are pretty cool. That’s something else new for us.” He compared the self-powered treadmills to a rubberized belt that users run on and pull the track based on how hard they are running instead of setting the speed and then running with that speed.

Pellinen added that two of the bikes are also self-powered and have the air fan in them. A pair of stretch trainers enable members to get a deeper stretch from a sitting position without having to get up and down off the floor.

All of the offerings are a good addition to the walking track which is already available to the public at no charge. The track is located above the main ice arena.

—

The YMCA at the ITMEC is just underway after a bit of a wait to get the fitness equipment due to COVID and shipping delays and fitness equipment shortages, according to Pellinen, who said the YMCA operates the new facility through an agreement with the city.

“It was a long time coming and I think the public has been looking forward to it for a long time,’’ he added. “It’s finally here and we’re excited to be open.’’

The new facility is good for “not only us but for the community as well, Pellinen stated, because it provides that second access point across town for health and fitness.

Membership at the YMCA at the ITMEC grants access to both the Mountain Iron and Virginia facilities. Day passes are also offered. The YMCA also offers scholarship programs to those in need of financial assistance. “We don’t ever turn people away financially,’’ he said.

—

With the new facility now open a grand opening has been set for June 8 from 2-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The grand opening includes the following:

• 2-3 p.m.: Balance assessments, which check a person’s risk of falling, seeing where they can improve their balance and areas to watch out for. The 15-minute balance assessments require being registered for one. Go to mesabiymca.org or call 749-8020 to register.

• 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Equipment walk through. The different features of the equipment will be explained, including cardio equipment and touchscreens that people might not be familiar with. The new high-tech equipment allows exercisers to watch Netflix or other on-demand TV channels or listen to Spotify, for example. Users can also create an account that tracks a person’s daily exercise progress. RunTV is another program that shows actual footage of trails, beaches and mountains, Pellinen said. “So that’s also very cool. Something to break up the monotony of walking on a treadmill.’’

• 4:15-5 p.m.: High Intensity Interval Training Class. HIIT mixes high intense workouts with periods of lower intensity workouts for rest. HIIT is designed to improve cardio endurance and muscular strength all at the same time. Lindsay Aagenes is the HIIT trainer.

• 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Games for Kids in the studio.

• 6:30-7 p.m.: Equipment Q & A’s give those attending a chance to ask about anything they might want to know about.

• Coca-Cola will be providing refreshments for the event, including Body Armor and True North drinks, which are designed to be health conscious.

—

The YMCA at the ITMEC is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pellinen said staffing for extending the hours until 10 p.m. is being looked at.