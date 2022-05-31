Meet Tony Hawkins, the Westwood artist giving back through public art

Artist Tony Hawkins grew up in Westwood and wants to give back to the community through his art — a reflection of the talent that comes from the southwest Memphis neighborhood.

Hawkins’ roots in Westwood made him a prime selection to paint a mural that depicts the significance of the community where he grew up. Uplift Westwood Community Development Corporation and the Urban Art Commission chose Hawkins to reflect the area’s history on the side of retaining walls on Raines Road.

“I think people discount Westwood,” Hawkins said. “But there’s still a lot of people there who are super proud of that neighborhood. And I think that that mural is going to give a chance to showcase who we are as a community and what we bring to the table and bring to the city, because we bring a lot to the city.”

The neighborhood was established after a plantation-owning family sold some of their land to establish a subdivision in the 1950s. An influx of Black families bolstered the growth of the neighborhood in the 1970s. In 1971, the City of Memphis annexed that previously unincorporated area.

Hawkins’ mural proposal is packed with history. It features Westwood’s everyday heroes: longtime Westwood High School educator Phyllis Cleaves, Rev. James Netters, and the Westwood High School Marching Band, featured in the 1997 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade .

Netters was the pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, which Hawkins attended, for 61 years. Netters led the church as the congregation grew from 50 members to more than 4,000, Netters said in an interview addressing his retirement. He was also a civil rights organizer, one of six people arrested during a bus desegregation sit-in. Netters was also a teacher in legacy Memphis City Schools, one of the first Black Memphians elected to City Council, interim MLGW president, and administrative assistant to Mayor Wyeth Chandler. He was also Hawkins’ godfather.

The painting also features a nod to Boxtown, a neighboring community that Hawkins described as ignored and forgotten. At its inception, the neighborhood was a place for the formerly enslaved, who used materials from train boxcars to build their homes.

The mural will also feature QR codes, which passersby can scan and see blurbs about the people and events showcased in the art, and a map with markers of key points in the community.

It will span retaining walls on Raines Road, where there is already an existing mural. Hawkins said that mural had not been updated in 20 years. One section of the existing mural has been covered with graffiti and overgrown plants obscure other parts of the walls.

This new mural is part of the Urban Art Commission’s Neighborhood Art Initiative, which funds public art projects, awarding the money to neighborhood associations and community groups. The budget for the Westwood project is $60,000. The Urban Art Commission partnered with Uplift Westwood CDC.

Rev. Melvin Watkins, co-founder of Uplift Westwood CDC and the current pastor of Mount Vernon, said Hawkins’ concept stood out.

“His proposal really captured the essence of what Westwood was all about and the excellence of his images…They were really profound,” Watkins said.

He was familiar with Hawkins’ work before the competition where Hawkins was selected. Watkins described him as a brilliant and gifted artist.

Watkins said the mural was something his group wanted done in Westwood prior to receiving the grant from the Urban Art Commission. He said Hawkins’ proposal embodies their vision.

“There have been so many significant things that have taken place in Westwood, and through citizens that come from Westwood, and we just want to highlight that. We also want to give the neighborhood, and the children in the neighborhood, something beautiful that they can see and appreciate something that adds value and causes them to be proud of their neighborhood,” Watkins said.

“When a visual message is excellent and powerful and colorful, it really impacts a person.”

Hawkins’ Beginnings

Hawkins is a product of the community. He grew up in the neighborhood and currently lives there, after a circuitous journey back to Memphis. He shares ties to community staples like Mount Vernon. He was one of three finalists to paint the mural.

Now, he’s making a name for himself and his art around the city. He’s working on projects at Booker T. Washington Middle & High, Manassas High School, Cordova Middle Optional School, Hamilton K-8 School and the Tennessee Welcome Center.

Hawkins did his first public art in Whitehaven on bus stops and banners. The design from that project has been translated to a mural for the Whitehaven Community Center. It features vibrant bursts of color, depictions of Whitehaven residents who are homeowners, graduates and nurses, and hand-painted words showcasing the pride of that community. The mural, which overlooks the community center’s playground and splash pad, will be dedicated on June 3.

“All they had to look at was a brick wall right beside the playground. Now, they have perspective. They have color, and they have smiling Black faces,” Hawkins said. It is his hope that by giving the kids something to look at, maybe he could encourage them to dream bigger. He also made it a point to let the kids he’d see every day while painting know that he was a professional artist.

“Maybe somebody’s looking at that and they’re thinking like ‘man, I want to do that. I want to play football, cut hair, or I want to help people,’” he said, describing some of the images in the mural.

He considers himself as much a part of Whitehaven as much as Westwood, having attended John P. Freeman Optional School and Whitehaven High School.

It was during high school that he started taking art seriously. He’d always drawn as a hobby, and had his design for the state’s Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest displayed in the state Capitol in the third grade, but never thought much of his talent.

In 2003, when his father Anthony Hawkins II died, he did his first painting. He wanted to display something that represented his feelings about his father, so he asked JB Blocker IV, another member of Mount Vernon, to teach him to paint.

Blocker said Hawkins exceeded any expectations that he could have conceived, displaying an innate talent and ability to learn.

Since then, he said, Hawkins never put down his paintbrush. And Blocker has had a perfect view to watch the strides of the artist’s talent.

“He’s grown from a 16-by-20 canvas all the way to gigantic building ceilings, school murals that are extremely large and extremely expensive,” Blocker said.

After guiding the artist through that acrylic painting, Blocker also showed Hawkins how to work with chalk pastels and oil paint.

“There’s not been anything that I’ve shown him that he hasn’t been able to grasp,” Blocker said.

Hawkins attributes some of his growth and his pathway to becoming a full-time artist for the past three years to another godfather who was a general contractor doing home additions in Orlando, Florida. He said his godfather would sign him up to do projects like murals and stained glass windows without asking, leaving Tony to figure things out.

What came from that, he said, was his business acumen and also a versatile style.

Blocker described Hawkins’ style as one marked by versatility in different mediums, and an incorporation of social messages.

“He’s a smart enough guy to understand the social realism aspect of our work, and he’s allowing his artwork to kind of speak and give a message. He doesn’t just paint simple trees or something pretty for the sake of it being pretty,” Blocker said. “When he does these murals, he does them in a way where they can speak to the people who are in the community.”