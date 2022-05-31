Letter to the Editor: Can the Memphis Airport please fix the elevators in the garage?

Why does the Memphis airport have a beautiful new terminal with all the latest upgrades and gadgets, but the economy parking garage — which is also where visitors get their rental cars and is our face to tourists and business people!! — consistently only has one of the four elevators working?

On the rare occasion it has two working elevators, I feel so thankful. In this growing travel economy with the addition of more flights and more people in and out of MEM, can the “powers that be” for MEM not find someone to fix the parking garage elevators?

Lisa Miskowiec