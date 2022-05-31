ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado climbing fatality

Rocky Mountain National Park registered its first climbing fatality of the season. A rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker Sunday morning. A release from the park notes the incident was witnessed by other climbers in the area. Three individuals were involved in the...

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, several conservation groups are calling on the state to prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region’s wild herds and to begin shutting down 22 state-run feedgrounds in northwestern Wyoming. Collectively, tens of thousands of elk are artificially fed each winter at those feedgrounds.
A traffic accident just south of the Kelly Road interchange on US Highway 89 is currently under investigation after a southbound vehicle ran into a parked national park vehicle about 3:00 pm yesterday. Park Spokesman C.J. Adams say Grand Teton National Park rangers were conducting a bird study in the...
Sticker shock at the gas pumps is making its way to our part of the country now. In our weekly check of gasoline prices, AAA Auto Club shows prices increased by 3¢ nationwide this week. The Auto Club reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $4.59.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday,...
Local residents and visitors to Grand Teton National Park are being reminded to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and have their watercraft inspected before launching on park waters. Those who recreate on park waters have a responsibility to drain, clean, and dry their vessel, as well as check fishing gear before launching in the park.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.4% in March to 3.3% in April. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been trending downward since its peak of 8.6% in May 2020 and it is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6%. From March to April, jobless rates fell slightly in most counties. Teton County was the exception. Its unemployment rate rose from 2.2% in March to 4.3% in April as the ski season ended. Two of the largest decreases in April 2022 occurred in Sweetwater County, down from 6.1% to 4.1%, and Sublette County, down from 6.4% to 4.4%. Still, Sublette County was listed among counties having the highest unemployment rates, followed by Teton County at 4.3% and Sweetwater County at 4.1%. Typically, Teton County’s employment picks up again for the summer tourist season.
The Wyoming Department of Health says reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie County. Symptoms include vomiting,...
The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park and Fishing Bridge will close for periods of time through Wednesday because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures. The road was closed Monday until 7:00 pm, and park officials say visitors should anticipate midday...
Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. In Jackson and Eastern Idaho, the store-prepared items were available for purchase at Albertsons stores and include various peanut butter products. Among them are Jif peanut butter...
Due to expected winter weather and hazardous driving conditions in Yellowstone National Park over the next few days, visitors should anticipate temporary road closures, driving delays and select roads having delayed openings. The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge is temporarily closed due to winter weather and hazardous conditions.
Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader has filed as a candidate to run for Wyoming Secretary of State. Dockstader filed shortly after the current Secretary, Ed Buchanan, announced that he had decided not to seek re-election. In Wyoming, the Secretary of State serves on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the...
As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in areas of northwestern Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall. Department biologists will conduct grizzly bear trapping operations in both front and backcountry areas.
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that a light earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 07:32 am yesterday. The epicenter of the shock was located 23 miles northeast of the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. A total of five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within...
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on May 4, from an undisclosed location. After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the bear was captured for cattle depredation on private land and relocated in the Sunlight creek drainage approximately 30 miles from the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation, and Game and Fish is required to notify the media whenever a grizzly bear is relocated.
For the fourth year, Governor Mark Gordon is donating a wild bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. There is a...
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is targeting high blood pressure with a new, free program that includes blood pressure self-monitoring, education, and other support. Known as the Healthy Heart Ambassador Program, the effort will be available at no cost to Wyoming adults diagnosed with high blood pressure. The Healthy Heart Ambassador Program is a four-month program that focuses on regular home self-monitoring of blood pressure using proper measuring techniques, one-on-one consultations with a trained program facilitator, group-based nutrition education for better blood pressure management and support from the program facilitator.
It’s political season once again, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds residents, businesses, political candidates, and realtors that placing signs along the roadways, on traffic poles or fences along state and federal highways is prohibited. Wyoming statute states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing...
