Colorado climbing fatality

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.4% in March to 3.3% in April. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been trending downward since its peak of 8.6% in May 2020 and it is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6%. From March to April, jobless rates fell slightly in most counties. Teton County was the exception. Its unemployment rate rose from 2.2% in March to 4.3% in April as the ski season ended. Two of the largest decreases in April 2022 occurred in Sweetwater County, down from 6.1% to 4.1%, and Sublette County, down from 6.4% to 4.4%. Still, Sublette County was listed among counties having the highest unemployment rates, followed by Teton County at 4.3% and Sweetwater County at 4.1%. Typically, Teton County’s employment picks up again for the summer tourist season.

