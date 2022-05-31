ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

COVID returns to Jackson Hole

 4 days ago
Teton County, Wyoming, has moved back up into the Yellow (or Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19. The county health department says this increase from the Green Level resulted from an increase in new cases. As of May 27th, Teton County has...

Jackson Hole Radio

Wildlife groups want to close Wyoming feedgrounds

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, several conservation groups are calling on the state to prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region's wild herds and to begin shutting down 22 state-run feedgrounds in northwestern Wyoming. Collectively, tens of thousands of elk are artificially fed each winter at those feedgrounds.
Graduation weekend at Teton County Schools

It's graduation weekend at Teton County Schools. Jackson Hole High School will stage its graduation ceremony Saturday morning at 11:00 am on the synthetic soccer fields east of the school. The Classical Academy is holding its graduation ceremony at their own campus on South Park Loop Road today at 5:00 pm.
Yellowstone's first bison goring in '22

JACKSON (WNE) — Summer is once again here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, at least as evidenced by the first bison goring of a visitor to Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison goring of the 2022 season, sending out a press release Tuesday afternoon that said an Ohio woman got within 10 feet of a bison Monday morning on a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin just north of Old Faithful.
Wyoming breweries win medals at 2022 World Beer Cup

CASPER, Wyo. — Several Wyoming breweries won medals at the 2022 World Beer Cup, a competition that saw 10,542 different beers entered from 2,493 breweries across the world. Melvin Brewing (Alpine, Wyoming), which won a gold medal for its "Ruckus" beer in the Wood and Barrel-aged Strong Stout category.
Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
Tourism grants awarded

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board recently approved nearly $1.6-million in funding for Teton County community initiatives and events. From March to May 2022, the board's allocation of lodging tax collections supported three non-profit organizations, including Friends of the Bridger-Teton, Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, and Jackson Hole Nordic Alliance, all illustrating a dedication to local and visitor education aimed at protecting and highlighting the area's greatest assets. Since this period overlapped with the Tourism Board's annual event sponsorship application window, during May's monthly meeting, the Board also unanimously approved $400,000 in event funding requests.
Woman gets too close, gored by Yellowstone bison

A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Memorial Day after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, sustaining a puncture wound and other injuries. A park news release said the woman approached a bison to within 10 feet in a morning incident just north of Old Faithful that saw two other people within 25 yards of the same bison. ...
Second fire in two weeks breaks out at local feedlot under investigation by Idaho Department of Agriculture

IDAHO FALLS — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County for a report of a vehicle fire. An engine, the ladder truck, battalion chief, and a couple of water tenders responded. On arrival, firefighters noted fire in a large pile of hay and rubbish, as well as in the engine compartment and cab of a pickup truck. There were several outbuildings nearby, none...
Two car accident on North 89

JACKSON, Wyo. — Two vehicles were involved in an accident this afternoon about one mile north of the roundabout on Highway 89, Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr confirmed to Buckrail. The accident involved a Tesla and a National Park Service vehicle. No injuries were reported. Teton County Sheriff's Office,...
Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state's 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark's election as Idaho's 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls' mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book "Idaho's Governors."
Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn't track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
15 Train Cars Derail in Pocatello

Union Pacific Railroad officials say 15 train cars derailed Thursday in Union Pacific's Pocatello Yard in Pocatello. A few of the cars were transporting cement. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Cleanup is expected to start this morning. The incident is under investigation.
Idaho State football coach charged with murder

POCATELLO, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the the Idaho State Journal. Idaho State University assistant football coach Davonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of...
