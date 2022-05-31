COVID returns to Jackson Hole

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board recently approved nearly $1.6-million in funding for Teton County community initiatives and events. From March to May 2022, the board’s allocation of lodging tax collections supported three non-profit organizations, including Friends of the Bridger-Teton, Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, and Jackson Hole Nordic Alliance, all illustrating a dedication to local and visitor education aimed at protecting and highlighting the area’s greatest assets. Since this period overlapped with the Tourism Board’s annual event sponsorship application window, during May’s monthly meeting, the Board also unanimously approved $400,000 in event funding requests.
Comments / 1