Firewood permits available
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest will start selling firewood permits for personal use beginning June 1st. Firewood may be purchased for $6.25 a cord with a minimum purchase of four...jacksonholeradio.com
Government makes energy too expensive to ‘protect’ the environment so we have to cut down our forest to heat our families…that’s insane.
In NY the government is trying to ban heating your home with wood, and propane. Wants the whole state to be electric. 😡🤬
sure, let the people freeze. electric may come into use, but take time. you can't just switch off and on so fast. where are people going to get the money to buy these expensive cars? I know the demsxwant to control and busses are the way they want you to go. in the mean time the drive in limos, fly private jets.
