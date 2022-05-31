ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Over $3,600 Worth of Merchandise Stolen from Lancaster Bed Bath & Beyond

 4 days ago
LANCASTER, PA — The pictured male and female are wanted by the East Lampeter Township Police Department in connection to a theft that occurred at the Bed Bath & Beyond store located at 2350 Lincoln Hwy East in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, at...

