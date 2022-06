Mt. Pleasant Public Schools will serve breakfast and lunch at its elementary schools throughout the summer break. Meals will be served Monday through Friday at Ganiard Elementary June 6-17 and Aug. 1-19, and at Pullen, Vowles and McGuire Elementary schools June 20 to July 29. Breakfast will be served 8:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No meals will be served on Monday, July 4.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO