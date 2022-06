Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 collection recently had its second runway show, but this time the collection took root in Bangkok, Thailand. In honor of Virgil Abloh’s legacy, the decision to showcase the collection in a second location is based on Abloh’s focus on circularity. In tandem with this theme, the runway showcase furthers Abloh’s key themes of coming of age, the cycle of creativity and a global perspective. Just like the first show, the collection came to life in a Louis Dreamhouse which aptly displays the wonder that exists within boyhood. Opening the show was a cinematic prelude by director Sivaroj Kongsakul which portrayed the early experience of an 11-year-old boy in rural Thailand.

