HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii is expecting a surge in visitors, with more people out and about this summer. And more people could put additional strains on the island's hospitals. "It invites more potential for chaos, danger, accidents, and things of that nature. And so sometimes we need to enter into the summer with that reminder just to be safe," said Dr. Jennifer Mbuthia, a vaccine expert. "Ultimately, we want to avoid any unnecessary hospital visits."

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO