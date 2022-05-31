ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the closure, demolition, these alumni kept meeting. Now 'this will come to an end.'

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
The century-old Northside High School Alumni Association will come to an end June 18, after a special dedicating memorial at the former school location and an alumni banquet at the Corning American Legion.

“We believe we are the oldest continuously active high school alumni association in the United States,” said Hilda Allington, an alumni member who graduated in 1960. “All this will come to an end after the June 18 special events.”

A plaque will be dedicated at the former site of the school to its alumni, teachers and staff.

While the first Northside High School building opened in 1887, it was replaced by a second school in 1908, and the final building was constructed in 1927.

Northside High School operated until 1963, then functioned as a junior high and later middle school. Northside Blodgett Middle School closed in 2014 and the building was demolished in 2018.

Riedman Homes of Rochester plans to build a housing development at the former Northside High School site, which will be called Northside Place and house 25 single-family, new model homes.

Latest:Plan for Northside Place in Corning shifts to single-family rentals, faster construction

Background:After long delay, work set begin this month on second house at Northside School site

'I've enjoyed every reunion'

The last senior class at Northside graduated in 1963, but the school's alumni association has carried a loyal following.

“I enjoyed my high school years and I've enjoyed every reunion,” Allington said. “Every five years we have a reunion. So, since 1960, I've been to plenty of reunions and we always have a great time. I think the highlight of any reunion is when you celebrate your 50th reunion. It was just a good time. I enjoyed my time at the high school and all the friends I met through the years. I had wonderful teachers and it was just a pleasant experience.”

Frank Hamm, a 1948 Northside High School graduate, said he loved the school, and being a member of the alumni association gave him "a good chance to get together with some of your classmates."

“I loved just going to the banquets," he said. "It’s always a nice time.”

It has been 70 years since Sylvia Shearer Crocker graduated in 1952, but she said she remembers so much about her time at Northside High School.

“From bonfires before a big game, our marching band being the first in the area to do animated formations, to classmates, I really remember everything about my time at Northside High School,” she said.

Alumni members were heartbroken to see the school, which was built in 1927, torn down.

“I don't even want to think about it,” said Elizabeth Winner McCarthy.

Allington said the group was particularly disappointed because the school's clock tower was not able to be salvaged. The building's demolition and the increasing age of alumni brought the group to call the 2022 banquet their last.

Memorial planned at Northside Place

On June 18, a special dedicated memorial will be unveiled at the former site of the school by Crocker and Jay Benesh of Riedman Homes of Rochester.

Allington said the alumni association appreciated Riedman Homes granting space at the former Northside High School site to house the memorial.

“We are grateful to Riedman Homes for allowing us to put this plaque in memory of North Side High School," Allington said, "and it's dedicated to all the principals, teachers, staff and students that attended North Side High School.”

Benesh said he is happy he was asked by the Northside High School Alumni Association to help unveil it.

"They're definitely a very dedicated group, and it's been fun working with them," Benesh said. "I’m definitely going to be there. It's pretty exciting. Building communities is kind of the heart and soul of Riedman Homes, so being a part of this is definitely something we want to do."

Corning City Mayor Bill Boland, who will speak at the June 18 event, said Northside High School has been on the minds of a lot of people.

“That school represents a generation worth of memories and things that people cherish," he said. "This event will be a nice opportunity to put something in place that acknowledges that remembrance of Northside High School at that site going forward.”

If you go

What: Northside High School memorial dedication and Alumni Banquet

When: 1 p.m. dedication, 5:30 p.m. banquet June 18

Where: Dedication will be held at Princeton Avenue and Cayuta Street, Corning. Alumni banquet will be held at Corning American Legion.

More information: Dedication is open to the public. Reservations for the banquet must be made by June 1. Call 607-936-8708 for reservations.

To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

