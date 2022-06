The people who hoped to win the top prize of an AR-15 rifle in a fundraising raffle held by the Rocky Run Fire Co. in the Philadelphia suburb of Media may be disappointed. In deference to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., where the gunmen wielded AR-15-style rifles, the volunteer fire station — which was also raffling a 9 mm pistol and a shotgun — decided to award the winners the cash value of the prizes instead of the actual weapons.

