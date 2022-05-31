Mayor Jon Mitchell’s call for employee healthcare measure goes nowhere

NEW BEDFORD — Mayor Jon Mitchell’s call for the council to adopt a measure to control city-employee healthcare costs may not have fallen on deaf ears, but they certainly seemed hard of hearing.

Mitchell reiterated his call on councilors to consider the measure in both his state of the city and budget addresses. The council had previously declined to approve the measure twice in 2018.

Mitchell said in a communication to the board, “The council’s inaction since (2018) has cost taxpayers millions in potential savings and further inaction by the council will cost taxpayers millions more in the years ahead.”

He said the provisions in Mass. General Laws Sections 21-23 had been accepted by “virtually every city and town in southeastern Massachusetts, along with the majority of municipalities and school districts statewide.”

He added, “And with very good reason. They have realized measurable cost savings over time, while still meeting the obligation to provide their employees with the health coverage they deserve.”

He said “the purpose of Sections 21-23 is to equalize the negotiating positions of a municipality and its employee unions when healthcare plan redesigns are considered. At present the city cannot make any changes to healthcare benefits without the active cooperation of the employee unions who receive these benefits.”

He said the unions thus have an effective veto over any city proposal.

Sections 21-23 would establish a new arbitration process to resolve protracted differences, he said. “Simply having the possibility of a neutral arbiter ready to step in and resolve impasses in healthcare negotiations will go a long way to making negotiations more collaborative and fruitful.”

His new request came before the full city council May 24, sort of.

Councilor Hugh Dunn motioned that no further action be taken on the proposal when it was introduced.

Councilor Bard Markey then motioned to refer it to the finance committee. He said the committee could ask questions and see what’s entailed. “I think our employees deserve the best health care we can offer them. I also believe that we should, from the taxpayers’ standpoint, just look at this and see what it is.”

Councilor Ryan Pereira said city employees “deserve the best health coverage they can get.”

But, he added, “We also have a duty to our taxpayers and the residents of this city. I would not be doing my job correctly if I did not vote to send this to the finance committee to investigate if the taxpayers of this city could save money while also providing excellent health coverage for our hard-working employees.”

The council voted against sending it to committee in a roll call vote with Markey, Pereira and Councilor Linda Morad voting in the minority.

Dunn’s motion to take no action was then approved by the council in a voice vote.

Councilor Scott Lima said the administration “always has an opportunity to negotiate” with councilors and that they were willing to talk. “I think it can all be worked out at that level.”