Farmers markets are back for the season. Here's your guide to 7 across the Mohawk Valley

It's that time of the year again. Trees are turning green, flowers are blooming and farmers markets are back.

An alternative way of shopping that also supports nearby farms and artisans, farmers markets in the Mohawk Valley are ready to start the summer season bringing local produce, crafts and entertainment.

Here's a list with some nearby farmers markets. Plus, most of them, if not all, are outdoors.

Did we miss any farmers markets we should know about? Let us know at mariamsilva@gannett.com

Outdoor events:Sunshine is here: When are food truck events coming back?

Spring in bloom: Where to find U-pick tulips, fresh peonies, dried bouquets this season

Oneida County Public Market

Oneida County Public Market kicked off its summer season May 21. If you missed the first day, don't worry, the market runs 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 15.

Located behind Utica's Union Station in Bagg's Square, the Oneida County Public market has several vendors, including produce and food vendors like Banks Farm, Broasters Coffee Company or Champagne's Gourmet Bacon, as well as artisans and other vendors such as Daisy Designs of CNY or Lovely Essentials selling natural self-care products.

The public market will have live music and other activities for the public June 11, June 18 and June 25.

Clinton Farmers Market

This year, Clinton Farmers Market celebrates its 25th anniversary. People can attend the market from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday starting June 2 through Oct. 6 at the Clinton Village Green.

The market accepts SNAP tokens and shoppers can receive a $2 FreshConnect Check (FCC) for every $5 in SNAP benefits used there.

For children, the market will also offer two $1 tokens to purchase fresh fruit or vegetables.

Among the vendors are farms like Post St. Farm and Quarry Book Farms, as well as local and regional vendors such as So Sweet Candy Shoppe, Jakes Bakes natural dog treats, Impressions by Linda and food trucks from The Cremeria or The Grapevine Restaurant.

Whitesboro Farmers Market

The Whitesboro Farmers Market is coming back this year from 2-7 p.m. every Monday starting June 6 through September 26 at the village park on the corner of Main and Clinton streets.

There, people will find a mix of locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade food, crafts and more.

Some of the new vendors include West End Farm selling fruits, vegetables, flowers and prepared foods out of Herkimer; Painted Pots, which makes arts and crafts; coffee roaster Generous Roasting from Rome and Stephen's Farms.

Whitesboro Deputy Clerk Kim Diskin said food trucks like Oldies & Goodies Fried Dough & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Promised Land Farm BBQ and Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza will also be at the market selling food.

Some vendors also accept food stamps.

New Hartford Farmers Market

This year, New Hartford Farmers Market moved from Sherrill Brook Park to the town's Recreation Center at 4 Mill St. for its fifth season. The market runs from 2-7 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 15 until September 28.

Besides locally grown produce, the market features craft vendors, food trucks, live music and children's programs.

Some of the vendors include Full of Beans Coffee, Shaw's Maple Products from Clinton, Goatchard Farms, LaBella Flowers and more.

Boonville Farmers Market

Boonville's Farmers Market comes with updates this year. The market has relocated to the top of Erwin Park and this year, it will run from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 23 until the second week of October.

To make it easier for people to access it, Patti McDaniel, vice president of the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, said there will be new signs at the intersection of Route 12 and Moose River Road.

The market has about 30 vendors and will offer live music, a bounce house and a free ice cream day for children.

Cottage Lawn Farmers Market in Oneida

In Madison County, the 8th annual Cottage Lawn Farmers Market takes place from 2-6 p.m. every Tuesday beginning June 7 through Aug. 30 at 435 Main St. in Oneida.

Organized by the Madison County Historical Society, the 13-week summer market brings a variety of products from 15 vendors that range from farmers and local food producers to bakers, artisans and crafters.

Shoppers can find fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, poultry, meat and dairy products, baked goods, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, wooden products and jewelry.

The market will also have children's activities such as a story reading event by the Oneida Public Library as well as free guided tours around the historical society and musical performances.

For those who are eligible, the farmers market provides coupons to redeem for local fruits and vegetables at farmers markets that are registered under the USDA's Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Besides the summer market, Cottage Lawn Farmer's Market has extended its season and added dates for fall and winter markets due to increased popularity. The fall market will run Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 and the winter market has two dates: Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.

Vienna Farmers Market in Blossvale

Just four miles from Sylvan Beach, people can visit the Vienna Farmers Market for its seventh season, which starts May 26. The market goes from 3-6:30 p.m. Thursdays through October 7 at 7812 State Route 13 in Blossvale.

Strolling through the market, people can find grass-fed beef, sausages, spring and summer fruits and vegetables, cheeses and eggs, hot and cold coffee, ready-to-go sandwiches and salads as well as maple syrup and honey products. Among the 21 vendors, market manager Jessica Travers said there are eight new ones, including Plant Powered LLC, Old Millstone Farm & Gardens and Coffee Culture Revival.

The market accepts SNAP, FMNP from those who are eligible.

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter.