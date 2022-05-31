ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Despite rising calls, Utica fire department waits on federal grant for more positions

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAuRp_0fvTyV9500

The Utica Common Council held a May 23 special meeting with only two agenda items, one of which was the increase of the fire department complement.

The legislation, sponsored by Councilwoman Samantha Colosimo-Testa, would add four lieutenant positions, while maintaining the 85 firefighter and firefighter/EMT positions. The special meeting was brief, with a 5-4 vote to table the legislation.

It’s the latest delay to efforts by the city’s fire department to increase its staffing amid growing call volume. The department is getting pretty desperate for personnel, said Thomas Carcone, president of Utica’s firefighter union.

Story:Utica firefighters: Seymour Avenue home destroyed; 7 people displaced

Story:Couple killed in Madison County fire identified

Utica firefighters responding to more calls

The Common Council approved an ordinance to add up to eight firefighters and firefighter/EMTs in January, contingent on receiving a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. The legislation was vetoed by Mayor Robert Palmieri over concerns of legal deficiencies identified by the city’s corporation counsel; the council put amended legislation in committee at a Jan. 28 meeting.

While the city has applied for the SAFER grant, Carcone contrasted the situation with the city turning in annual surpluses and $60 million in federal aid that has been used for various ventures around the city. The council approved five additional police officers to combat gun violence using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds earlier this year.

“We’re not getting any relief,” Carcone said. “ … Basically what they’re saying to us is, ‘We’ll only accept more jobs for the fire department if they come for free.’ We’re not investing any of our ARPA money, we’re not investing any of the surpluses, we’re not investing any of our prosperity into the services that the fire department provides.”

Eight additional firefighters and four lieutenants would bring the department closer to its pre-cut staffing, which Carcone said is necessary with the increased population, development and calls for service. The full complement is at 124 now; it was at 132 a decade ago.

“Where’s the men in order to protect the additional growth safely, as we need to, with the staffing levels?” he said. “That would be a big help to providing the services that we are to the community.”

In 2012, the Utica Fire Department responded to 12,526 calls. The number of calls has trended upward, peaking at 15,756 calls in 2021.

The fire department has responded to more than 14,000 calls in four of the past five years; the past three years had the highest call volume of the decade.

Utica council debates adding firefighter positions

During the May 18 council meeting, Ingersoll said the additional lieutenants requested in Colosimo-Testa’s legislation are positions he believes are necessary.

Ingersoll said he hoped to swap four firefighters for the additional lieutenants instead of expanding the complement, but agreed with Colosimo-Testa’s desire to increase the number of firefighters.

Councilman Frank Meola said he was OK to amend Colosimo-Testa’s legislation to align with Ingersoll’s request at the May 18 meeting until the SAFER grant awards are announced. Colosimo-Testa disagreed, sparking a heated exchange between them.

“I’m asking you right now, if this is amended, will you support it?” Meola said. “Just say yes or no.”

“Councilman Meola, I am adamantly against taking away four firefighters to add four officers to that complement,” Colosimo-Testa said.

Steve Howe is the city reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email him at showe@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Utica#Federal Aid#S Corporation#Politics#The Utica Common Council#Emt#The Common Council
cortlandvoice.com

Village of Homer officials urge residents to stop ‘volcano mulching’

Village of Homer officials last week urged residents to stop “volcano mulching” around trees, including ones owned by the village. Phil Stockton, the village’s department of public works superintendent, said when residents put down fabric and “too much mulch” under trees, the tree itself “cannot breathe” and will eventually “kill the tree.”
HOMER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury student charged for making school threat

On Wednesday, officers of the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a threat by a student at Queensbury Union Free School District. The 13-year-old student was found shouting violent threats against the school, according to a letter from the school district.
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna business owner sentenced for labor trafficking

A Niskayuna business owned has been sentenced for labor trafficking. The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office said Piyamas Demasi, 45, the owner of recently closed Thai Thai Bistro and Karma Bistro, was sentenced to five years probation.
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:20 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 30, of Sodus. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that the Town of Seneca Falls Court issued after Murphy violated the conditions of her sentence from a prior conviction. Murphy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment. The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Newark Police Department.
SODUS, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurants Dealing with New Kind of Thieves

There's a relatively new type of theft happening around the Capital Region and it targets local restaurants. The thieves aren't after what's in the safe, they're after what may have cooked your last meal. Used cooking oil. Frank Scavio is the owner of five Albany area Paesan's Pizza locations. He...
FL Radio Group

Sodus Point Man Arrested Again For Too Many Wildlife Feeders

For the second time in less than a week, a 71-year-old Sodus Point man has been arrested for having more than 20 feeder trays that feed wildlife on his property. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Antal was again found to be in violation of a village ordinance on Monday.
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Bicycle collides with Car, Shooting with Injuries on Park Street, and Henderson Street Stabbing

Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
893
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy