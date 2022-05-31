ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bulletin

CT eliminated its cap on retail cannabis stores. What does that mean in Norwich?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzlzh_0fvTyTNd00

NORWICH — When Connecticut started laying the groundwork for legal cannabis businesses last year, the state had a rule limiting the number of establishments in a given municipality.

Now that rule is gone.

State legislators eliminated the rule limiting the number of cannabis retail and micro-cultivation operations to 1 per 25,000 residents, meaning that cities and towns have more zoning decisions.

“It was a local zoning issue, even in the first iteration of the bill,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, said. “It’s up to towns to decide how many businesses are appropriate for their town.”

Krasselt also said the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection can reinstate the cap as soon as 2024.

“... it’s extremely unlikely that would happen, especially after all the businesses have opened,” she added.

Ginnie-Rae Clay, executive director of the Office of the Social Equity Council, which determines eligibility and provides support for social equity applicants in the state’s developing cannabis industry, said some municipalities wanted the change.

How the baby formula shortage hit CT:A pediatrician, a mom and a nonprofit CEO explain.

“It gives more of an opportunity to the retailers and the municipalities that wanted to welcome more than one,” Clay said.

To clarify, Clay said this change doesn’t affect towns that are against allowing cannabis businesses.

For Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom, it means more money in the city’s 3% revenue cut. However, he wants some of that money to support addiction recovery.

“We need to make sure we have cessation programs in place for people who want to quit,” Nystrom said. “If you abuse any commodity, alcohol or you name it, there’s a price to pay.”

French cuisine in Colchester, CT:How Lily's Restaurant & Bar makes fine dining simple and familiar

Norwich Community Development Corporation President Kevin Brown was surprised at how aggressive the change was. He didn’t like the cap as it was written, wanting the rule to let municipalities, like Norwich with its 39,112 population, round up. He estimated the city would get around $1 million from two establishments.

“I always felt that Norwich was being disadvantaged by that per capita rule, one per 25,000 (people),” Brown said. “If part of the intent here is to ensure these disproportionately impacted areas see the revenues roll back in on the social front, we were not getting our opportunity to earn those revenues.”

With the more generous change, Brown said the city needs to think beyond the money, including social impact and oversaturation.

“More is not necessarily better for those individual retailers,” Brown said.

Casey Chadwick murder:Witness memory loss, blood evidence and alibi denials on display at Norwich murder trial

Brown said the city would zone retail shops like package stores, keeping 1,500 feet away from each other and from primary and secondary schools. However, Brown isn’t expecting them to be as ubiquitous as package stores, recommending the city set its own limit.

To that point, Nystrom said nothing will be done without the Norwich Police Department’s input.

For jobs, Brown said there is a growing interest in the new field, supported by colleges like UCONN and Eastern Connecticut State University.

“(In Connecticut,) this is not an illegal or illicit activity we’re talking about anymore,” Brown said. “Not only has the state legislated and allowed for it, academia is approaching it from a business-oriented perspective.”

Pride Month:A Pride flag won't fly on Norwich City Hall this June. An alternative is in the works.

With the larger picture, Clay said the Social Equity Council is getting feedback as lottery application periods have been closing. Clay has described the Office of the Social Equity Council like flying a plane while building it, and she now says the proverbial plane has “doors, seats and windows.”

The Social Equity Council added more staff, and will create an accelerator program to educate social equity applicants for sustaining and growing businesses, and provide loans from a currently $10 million fund.

“We’re settling in nicely to move the needle on what we need to do,” Clay said. “(Governor Ned Lamont’s) goal is to open the market by the end of the year, so we’re doing everything we can to make that happen.”

CT courts:A surge in retirements is hitting CT courts hard. How does that affect the justice system?

Brown said it’s “wait and see” for Norwich right now, as nobody can get the cannabis zoning permit until they are licensed.

The Norwich Community Development Corporation wants to remain a partner with the industry, educating entrepreneurs and building relationships with colleges teaching about the cannabis industry.

“We want Norwich being seen as having executed this entry into the cannabis industry in a responsible fashion,” Brown said.

Comments / 5

Related
thetoptours.com

Where to Go and What to Do in the Summer in Connecticut (2022)

Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but there is no shortage of fun and exciting things to do. This beautiful Nutmeg State has so much to offer that visitors are left wanting to keep coming back for more. Verdant landscapes marked by white picket fences, golden sandy beaches, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls cover the state from end to end, wowing visitors with an abundance of natural beauty. The bigger cities of Connecticut offer a plethora of unique museums, theaters, and fine dining options for tourists, while the quaint little towns provide natural beauty, lush forests, charming shops, and waterfront cafes to indulge yourself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING UPGRADE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has received notification that the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is raising Connecticut’s general obligation bond outlook from stable to positive. Governor Lamont said, “Building on last year’s credit rating increase, this improved outlook further demonstrates...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#Norwich City#Cannabis Industry#Ct#Norwich
i95 ROCK

Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Weed-preneur Lights Up Joint Venture

With the help of a $3 million investment, a leading medical cannabis entrepreneur in New Haven has plans to expand into recreational cannabis now that Connecticut has legalized it. The business owner, Kebra Smith-Bolden, 45, has worked in the cannabis industry since 2017 when she opened her medical cannabis certification...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of Pride Month and there are parades, festivals, and celebrations across the state!. Head here for a list of other events happening this weekend, including a race along the Farmington River and a family-friendly scavenger hunt!. The Galleries at WORK_SPACE in Manchester...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Sees Growing Demands for New Gun Safety Measures

State and local leaders across Connecticut are demanding something be done following the recent tragedies in Tulsa, Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere. On Thursday in South Windsor, people prayed and wore orange – a color meant to raise awareness about gun violence. Many were heartbroken following several recent mass shootings...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Donut Shop Ranks Within Best in the Country

I sometimes make fun of the local reviews on Yelp, it amazes me that people are so unforgiving of a place when everyone is so short-staffed. But, sometimes, I agree with their choices, especially when it comes to the Best Donut in Connecticut for 2022. Yelp has just released their...
WATERBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Waterbury Mall Gets a New Lease on Life

According to CT Insider, here's some excellent news for Waterbury's dying Brass Mill Center. The Waterbury Mall and Brass Mill Commons have received a new lease on life. The Kohan Retail Investment Group recently purchased the mall for $44.9 million. Mike Kohan told CT Insider that they've been in the mall business for 20 years and have done a lot of repositioning. Kohan and his partners specialize in bringing malls back to life. He made a statement to Insider saying that they hope to add things that can bring more traffic to the mall, which would then in-turn bring on more tenants.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Everything you need to know about cannabis in Conn.

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana became legalized in Connecticut in 2021, but there are some milestones coming in 2022. Last year, the Connecticut state legislature legalized cannabis for residents who are 21 and older. News 8 is breaking down everything you need to know. How much marijuana can you have on you? According to the bill, […]
WTNH

Application period for 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate now open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eligible families can now apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate starting Wednesday. You must be a Connecticut resident to apply and have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or younger. You must also […]
thecentersquare.com

Cannabis home delivery slated to begin in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – Home delivery to Connecticut cannabis consumers is one step closer to reality as the lottery for delivery licenses closed last week. "Delivery service is one of the license types now available in Connecticut as part of the new adult-use program," Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told The Center Square. "Home delivery will also be available to patients in the medical marijuana program."
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 3 - June 5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend in Connecticut features performances from famous faces Chris Rock and Nick Cannon as well several events to kick off Pride Month. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Chris Rock Takes Over Mohegan Sun Arena. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
GROTON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Liquor Square

Located in the center of historic Unionville, Liquor Square has served customers of the Farmington Valley with its unmatched offerings and superior customer service since 2005. The shop, owned by Pete Ramchandani, who also has a hand in several other popular businesses across the state, is housed in the circa 1890s Parson’s Hardware building, which lends a one-of-a-kind vibe to the venue.
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
789
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy