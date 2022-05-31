ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ocean City is my hometown': World-traveling artist returns to repair Nanticoke sculpture

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

“My canvas is the entirety of the North American continent.”

Peter Wolf Toth, the world-traveling, self-taught sculptor, has returned to Ocean City to repair his 20-foot tall “Whispering Giant” sculpture.

Toth, who was initially invited to erect the sculpture in 1976 by former Ocean City mayor Harry W. Kelley, was pleased to have an excuse to return to the resort town.

Having grown up in Vienna, Austria, Toth, who speaks English, Hungarian and German, moved to the United States at the age of 11. Once here, he began to develop a deep interest in Native American art, culture and history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgjAx_0fvTySUu00

Although he is a self-taught sculptor, he was often inspired by his father, who was also an artist.

Toth’s first statue was made from stone and on a California cliffside. Since then, he has built a total of 74 statues, at least one in each of the 50 states. He has teased that his next project will be along the Amazon River.

Today, he feels a strong connection to every state, country and continent on which he has ever stepped foot.

“This, Ocean City, is my hometown. Vienna is my hometown. Budapest is my hometown. Every place where I have created one of my statues or lived is my hometown,” he said. “I feel the cold of Alaska, I feel the heat of Florida because I’m a part of it.”

Moving around the country has led Toth to working in all sorts of weather.

“I’ve been known to work in 100-degree temperatures. I’ve been known to work in the rain,” said Toth. “When I worked on a statue in Alaska, I had to shovel snow off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPU2Z_0fvTySUu00

Through his work, Toth aims to raise a nation’s conscience to the plight of indigenous peoples across the globe. His art, primarily abstract expressionism, encompasses the North American continent and beyond.

The statue standing in Ocean City, titled “Nanticoke,” is comprised of three materials: oak, steel, and concrete. Typically, Toth’s works takes him between two to six months to complete.

“I believe that wood brings out the living quality of a human being,” said the 74-year-old sculptor. “What I do with my statues is study the living tree until I can visualize the image of the Indian within. I try to intertwine the spirit of the Indian with the spirit of the living tree.”

Toth anticipated his stay in Ocean City would last about one week if the weather cooperates. His stay — including lodging, food, and access to supplies needed to complete his work — was funded by private donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1PFX_0fvTySUu00

When he’s not sculpting, passersby will find him playing chess. Toth invites the public to sit down with him for a friendly game or stop and chat with him about his work.

“When I’m working, I usually set up a table and put out a chess set or two,” said Toth. “When someone comes over here and sneaks by, I hate that. I’d love for people to interact with me, say 'hello.' I’m not shy. I love people.”

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

