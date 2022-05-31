ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas tax in Maryland set to increase on July 1. Comptroller says hike tied to a 'bad law'

By Dwight A. Weingarten, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

Memorial Day travel may have been pricey this year for Marylanders, but the Fourth of July travel may be more expensive because of an automatic increase in the state’s gas tax.

Legislative leaders appear to be content with accepting the scheduled tax hike for another year despite pushback from some elected officials.

On Thursday, the price of a gallon of gas in Maryland was $4.59, according to AAA , less than a cent below the national average. But a 2013 law , which ties the state’s gas tax to inflation, is set to push prices up roughly six more cents per gallon on July 1 if state lawmakers don’t take additional action.

In a May 24 letter to state leaders, State House Republicans called for a special legislative session to address the automatic inflationary increase, but the Democratic leadership all but nixed that idea in a joint statement on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGLtB_0fvTyRcB00

“The problem is not the marginal impact of $0.06 inflation adjustment to the wholesale gas tax,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones in a statement. “The problem is big oil companies exploiting global uncertainty to drive the price of gas to more than $4 a gallon.”

In the three weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices in the U.S. rose roughly 60 cents per gallon from about $3.60 to around $4.20, according to GasBuddy , an app that tracks price and fuel availability. Russia supplies about 12 percent of the world’s oil (used to make gas), according to J.P. Morgan estimates . Prices nationally have not dipped back below $4 since the invasion and the subsequent White House ban on Russian oil.

No gas tax suspension planned

Marylanders, however, had relief in the form of a gas tax holiday, which the legislature approved earlier this year. The “holiday” suspended the state’s 36 cent gas tax from March 18 until April 18, bringing the price of a gallon of gas under $4.

House Republicans in their letter urged the gas tax to be suspended again — this time for up to an additional 90 days. But only the governor, Larry Hogan, can call a special session of the legislature at the request of the majority from each house to address the issue. And Ferguson and Jones, at least temporarily, seem to disagree with another gas tax suspension.

“Temporary tax holidays have long-term consequences,” their statement said. “We cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance.”

The gas tax contributes to the state’s Transportation Trust Fund, used for road maintenance and other transportation projects. The issue of tying the gas tax increase to inflation has come under scrutiny in recent months.

“The time is now to end the automatic gas [tax] increase,” said State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, R-38-Worcester, in a March 20 press release. Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, the state's former labor secretary, has also called for repeal.

The state’s tax collector, Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is required to announce the increase to the gas tax based on the inflation requirement on or before June 1, called for lawmakers to use the state’s budget surplus this year to pay for the increase.

“We’re going to do the absolute wrong thing and increase the price of gas,” Franchot said. “The state could pay the equivalent of 7 cents per gallon.”

Franchot, a Democrat who is running for governor in the July 19 primary election, said the legislature that instituted this law years ago never anticipated this situation of rapid inflation.

He called the projected increase from 36 cents to 42 cents per gallon, a “tax increase without any justification.”

“This happened by like a robot, just like a computer, it was automatic,” he said. “Hopefully, inflation will calm down and next year we can have a rational discussion as to whether the law [tying the gas tax increase to inflation] should actually exist. I don’t think it should.”

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Gas tax in Maryland set to increase on July 1. Comptroller says hike tied to a 'bad law'

