Animal cruelty charged after man strikes Ocean City seagull: Police

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

A Willards man was charged with three counts of animal cruelty on May 15 after striking and killing an Ocean City seagull, according to police.

According to the Ocean City Police report, Richard Lee Bortz Jr., 64, struck a seagull with a 10-foot long PVC pipe and then broke the bird's neck before discarding it into a dumpster.

Bortz was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, animal cruelty and animal cruelty cause.

More on previous incidents with seagulls: Ocean City Police investigating video of man punching seagull s

More on previous cases: Salisbury man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating a dog to death

Two witnesses who saw Bortz strike the bird near the Fountainbleau Resort contacted police.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found a seagull in the dumpster that had suffered severe injuries, at which point an animal Control officer arrived to evaluate the bird and consult a bird rehabilitation facility.

Due to the severity and nature of the injuries, the bird had to be euthanized.

Bortz was detained without incident and was taken to the Ocean City Public Safety Building.

