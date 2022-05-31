ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boot Barn is bringing its cowboy hats and boots to a second Delaware store

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

Boot Barn, a leading Western wear and boot store chain, is coming to Dover.

The chain's second Delaware location will be in the Dover Commons shopping center next to the Dover Mall on Route 13, a Simon Property Group employee confirmed May 25.

Boot Barn spokesperson Stephen Loscko in an email wrote the company's Dover location is scheduled to soft launch on July 27. A grand-opening celebration is scheduled for Aug. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMPZy_0fvTyODE00

DOVER: This Dover house helps Gold Star families heal

"Those dates are only tentative and could shift," Loscko said.

The California-based company opened its first Delaware store in Christiana's Center Pointe Plaza in early March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRIDO_0fvTyODE00

The Dover store will take the place of Pier 1 Imports, which closed in 2020 . The Dover Commons shopping center is between the Dover Mall and Dover Downs and also houses Mattress Warehouse, Chuck E. Cheese and Plato's Closet. Simon Property Group manages the mall and the shopping center.

Boot Barn calls itself the largest Western and work wear retailer in the country. It's grown quickly in the past decade, having added more than 200 stores as it inches into the East Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46J3Kq_0fvTyODE00

The staples of Boot Barn's offerings are its cowboy-style boots for men and women. Boot Barn also sells cowboy hats and jeans and in recent years expanded to baseball hats, hiking boots, dresses and other fashion-forward items in an attempt to broaden its customer base.

The products come from a mix of Boot Barn's own brands and outside brands such as Wrangler, Levi's, John Deere and Carhartt.

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com . Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Boot Barn is bringing its cowboy hats and boots to a second Delaware store

