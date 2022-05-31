ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Summer guide: Bucket list of best things to do in Palm Beach County, including kids activities

By Laura Lordi, Palm Beach Post
Summer is the perfect time to go out and explore the fun things to do in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County. Use this as your handy guide for exploring everything our county has to offer. From kids activities to fun local attractions, we have you covered!

This list will be updated throughout the summer — check back as we add more.

Best parks in Palm Beach County

Amphitheaters. Equestrian centers. Fishing lakes. Golf courses. Artificial reefs. Water parks. Nature exhibits. Aquatic centers.

There’s a lot more going on in our county parks than you might realize.

The county runs 83 parks, from tiny playgrounds to thousand-acre behemoths (and then there are state parks, beach parks and parks run by individual cities.) All county parks have reopened, some with limited services. If you visit, please continue social distancing and wear a mask if you can’t social distance. For specific restricitions at each park, visit the county's Parks and Recreation website at https://discover.pbcgov.org/.

Of the parks maintained by the county, here’s a list of the top 10 parks you must visit:

Enjoy being outside:10 best parks in Palm Beach County

Rapids Water Park

With more than 40 thrill rides and water slides, Rapids Water Park boasts multiple reasons to visit. And now there's one more reason to consider a day trip to the popular water attraction.

The Riviera Beach park was named one of the top 10 best outdoor water parks in the country by USA Today.

Rapids Water Park:Voted one of the best water parks in the country by USA Today

Lion Country Safari

Providing an up-close look at exotic animals since 1967, and believed to be the first cage-less zoo in the United States, Lion Country Safari was a pioneer in the zoo world when it opened more than 50 years ago, introducing a new concept in zoology and tourism. It offered families a chance to experience of an African safari at a fraction of the cost and time.

Recently the park has been named one of the top 20 safari parks in the country. Chosen as one of the top 20 by zoo and travel experts, the drive-through park in Loxahatchee could soon find itself in the top 10 or even number one in USA Today's "10 Best" Reader's Choice contest.

In addition to allowing guests an up-close look at these incredible animals in a natural setting, the park also participates in many conservation and roughly 35 breeding programs (called Species Survival Plans) for threatened species, including rhinoceros, zebra, oryx, siamangs, and more.

More Lion Country Safari news:Florida's Lion Country Safari in running for top safari park in United States

Peanut Island

Peanut Island, the 80-acre tropical island located at the west end of the Palm Beach (Lake Worth) Inlet, is a get-there-by-only-boat county park, where long strings of boats raft up while hundreds of people socialize in the shallow off-shore water.

Sound fun? Here’s what to know before you go.

Taking a day trip to Peanut Island?:What to know before heading to the popular Florida spot

Find the perfect waterfront restaurant in Palm Beach County

Does everything taste better by the water? We think so.

We’ve made it easy to plan your next lunch or dinner (or even breakfast) with a feast for your eyes. Here’s a handy list of nearly 60 local restaurants with a water view.

Dining guide:Favorite waterfront restaurants in Palm Beach County

Who doesn't love a good beach? Palm Beach County's guide to area beaches

We love our Palm Beach County beaches. And with summer here, it’s time to soak up some sun. With the county’s 45-mile long Atlantic shoreline, there are lots of beautiful beaches to choose.

Here we break down the main attractions and facts on each beach from Tequesta to Boca Raton.

Summer guide:Best beaches in Palm Beach County

Need ideas for a good book for your beach day? Best summer reads with Florida connection

Before heading to the beach with sunscreen and a favorite liquid refreshment, many grab that juicy crime novel to devour while waves lap at the shore.

Beach reads are fun, light, page-turning books that offer a perfect way to pass the time with toes in the sand.

It only makes sense that Florida authors pen some of the best beach reads found at bookstores, libraries and online.

Here are 11 novelists whose works have a connection to the Sunshine State, whether they wrote about Florida in their crime thrillers, have lived here or both.

‘Bad Monkey’ to ‘Sanibel Flats’:11 Florida crime writers and their best beach reads

Indoor food destinations

Boasting 150,000 square feet of space and four levels, the $60 million Delray Beach market food hall is touted as Florida’s largest. With 60,000 of those square feet devoted to its hospitality vendors, the food hall is located at 33 SE Third Ave., just off downtown Delray’s Atlantic Avenue dining district.

Delray Beach Market:A guide to the mega food hall in downtown Delray Beach

Laura Lordi is the digital strategy editor for The Palm Beach Post. Contact Lordi at 561-542-6249 or llordi@pbpost.com. Instagram: @LauraDLordi

