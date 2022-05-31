ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sentenced in a drug feud in Delaware that left a woman dead and a 6-year-old paralyzed

By Yusra Asif, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

Emotions ran high in Federal court in Wilmington as two members of a Delaware drug kingpin's inner circle were sentenced for kidnapping and killing a 28-year-old woman and shooting a 6-year-old boy in the head.

Ryan Bacon and Michael Pritchett were sentenced Friday to 30 years and 25 years in prison. The two pleaded guilty to leading a manhunt on June 6, 2017, that left Keyonna Perkins dead and Jashown Banner with life-changing injuries.

Bacon and Pritchett were indicted in 2018 along with three other men, Dion Oliver, Maurice Cooper and Dontae Sykes, on charges including conspiracy, stalking and kidnapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKccp_0fvTyMRm00

Federal prosecutors said that they were given different sentences because Pritchett did not shoot Perkins and while he was involved in the crime, there were "gray" areas.

"The government is not absolving Pritchett of Keyonna Perkins' murder but we are simply acknowledging that he did not pull the trigger on her," federal prosecutor Jesse Wenger said. "They are legally, factually, and morally guilty of murder but there are simply shades of gray."

Oliver was also scheduled to be sentenced on Friday but Judge Joshua Wolson did not accept his guilty plea which included a 27½-year sentence. The judge said that he did not see a distinction between Bacon's and Oliver's actions and expressed concern over a lesser sentence for Oliver.

Bacon is accused of shooting Perkins multiple times and it was Oliver's bullet that paralyzed 6-year-old Banner, according to court documents.

"Given the consequences of the shooting, I see no distinction between Mr. Oliver and Mr. Bacon," Wolson said. "Although Jashown is alive, he is no better off, he is in a phase we wouldn't wish on our worst enemy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR7vE_0fvTyMRm00

On Friday, the courtroom was filled with the family and friends of the victims, with more than a dozen FBI agents and officials of the U.S. Marshal’s Office on hand, along with several police officers stationed outside the courthouse.

"These guys should not, if I have my way, should not see the light of day," said Keyonna's mother, Marcy Perkins, looking at Bacon. "You shot and killed my daughter, and the man that you wanted, you didn't even get him."

TIMELINE OF THE CASE: A woman kidnapped and killed, a boy shot in the head, a drug ring toppled: Coverage of a multi-year case

Court documents and testimony detail that Perkins' murder and Jashown's shooting were the product of a deadly rivalry between two Wilmington drug dealers, Dwayne White and Markevis Stanford — a feud court testimony said entailed a pistol-whipping, a stolen chain, a sex video, kidnapping, cyberstalking, shootouts and ultimately a bounty on Stanford’s head.

Stanford is described as Perkins' "intimate partner" in the federal indictment.

The feud reached its tragic climax on June 6, 2017, when Pritchett, Bacon, Oliver, Cooper and Tinnin kidnapped Perkins, Stanford's girlfriend, from the Four Seasons Apartment complex south of Newark.

They used her phone to track down Stanford. On the morning of June 6, they showered Stanford with a volley of bullets as he walked along Route 896 in Glasgow. Stanford, however, escaped.

BACON'S GUILTY PLEA: Man accused of woman's execution, role in 6-year-olds shooting takes plea

After their first botched assassination attempt, the five men split up. Sykes and Bacon took Perkins to Maryland, where Bacon shot her dead, Sykes told prosecutors when he pleaded guilty in 2020.

Sykes said he wiped down the car to remove fingerprints, and later put a dog in the trunk to cover traces of Perkins' presence. Perkins' body, pierced by five bullets, was found along a wooded road in Maryland later that day.

Oliver, Pritchett and Cooper returned to Wilmington and botched a second assassination attempt after they located Stanford at Sixth Street in Wilmington's Eastside and fired at him, but hit Jashown instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Yq6i_0fvTyMRm00

The 6-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a Ford Explorer when a bullet pierced his upper lip and lodged in his spine, leaving him paralyzed. His mother, Shaylynn Banner-Hackett ducked down in the driver's seat as gunshots shattered the car windows.

Banner-Hacket was present at Friday's sentencing. She sobbed uncontrollably as the judge pronounced the sentence.

Jashown's father, Joshua Potts, spoke about his son ahead of the sentencing. According to Potts, the tragedy has changed his son’s life forever.

"He was always full of energy and loved making everyone laugh, he only stopped when he was asleep," Potts said. "Now he is stuck in bed, unable to do anything but stare.".

Other members of the victims' families, including Perkins' father, her brother, and Jashown's uncle also spoke at the hearing.

Bacon, Pritchett and Oliver did not address the court.

Oliver's case has been rescheduled to June 24, the day when Tinnin will be sentenced.

OLIVER'S ARREST: Suspect in shooting of 6-year-old turns himself in after being released by mistake

The case against Maurice Cooper was dismissed. Cooper, 41, is already serving a 75-year sentence for state court convictions after being arrested in January 2018 on heroin trafficking and gun charges, according to prosecutors. They said he would not be released from prison until he is nearly 100 years old, if not older.

Contact the reporter Yusra Asif @ yqureshi@delawareonline.com

Contact the reporter Yusra Asif @ yqureshi@delawareonline.com

Comments / 32

Aliyah Fassett
4d ago

I grew up over riverside with Michael Pritchett. I'm a couple yrs older than him. but this dude been in the drug game for a long time. He was a bad seed since he was a young boy. I have no sympathy or remorse for their sentencing. For they had no remorse for that young mother and her child...

Reply(4)
24
Thefallingchild
4d ago

This poor baby does not live a life anymore and unfortunately you cannot live this way to be ripe and old. They should have both gotten a life sentence, I can assure you being this brazen they have done this before. Just didn’t get caught.

Reply
11
Stone Lively
4d ago

If these Judges charge all involved in these killings and kidnappings all together in the same commission of a crime that caused the loss of human life wether they pulled the trigger or not they were all part of the exact same crime in the commission of a felony and all those involved shooter or not were all apart of the same crime all are suspose to get the exact same sentences in a commission of a felony causing lives being lost!

Reply
8
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

