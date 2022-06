When Queen Elizabeth first appeared on the palace balcony during Thursday’s Trooping the Colour, she had one companion by her side. The 96-year-old, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, was accompanied by her first cousin Edward, the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. The 86-year-old later joined the other senior members of the royal family as they watched the military flypast.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO