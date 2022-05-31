ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Berkeley's free summer concerts start in June. Find out who's playing

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlO8z_0fvTyAr400

BERKELEY – The popular "Sounds of Summer" concert series will return to Veterans Park with live music beginning June 29.

The township will partner with WJRZ-FM, 100.1, and the radio station's disc jockeys will emcee the concerts, Mayor Carmen F. Amato Jr. said.

The outdoor shows are free, and local community organizations sell refreshments to raise money during concerts at the park, which is located on Forrest Hills Parkway in Bayville.

They're paid for by community and business donations; the mayor's golf outing, which also helps fund the summer concert program, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 at Cedar Creek Golf Course.

Shore summer:Summer at the Shore is more than just a day at the beach

Tourism forecast:Memorial Day 2022: Jersey Shore summer tourism depends on these 5 things

"As always, the cost of the summer entertainment is funded by community and business donations," Amato said. "These donations fund Berkeley Township’s entire Summer Concert Series, our Beach Party, Berkeley Community Pride Day and other summer events. The funds are also raised through the Mayor’s golf outing, our summer program book and outdoor stage advertising."

Here are this season's "Sounds of Summer" shows:

  • June 29: Rock N' Rhythm, vocal group performing Doo Wop and more contemporary styles, and Super TransAm, performing arena anthems of the '70s by artists like Queen, Journey and Foreigner. Show starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks display.
  • July 20: Jukebox Legends, singing hits of the '50s, '60s, and more; Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Show starts at 6 p.m.
  • August 3: "National Night Out Against Crime" celebration will be combined with music by two headlining bands: Atlantic City performer Gerard Esposito, singing songs from "Broadway to Vegas," and Jukebox Heroes, playing hits by superstars like Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, The Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
  • The Berkeley Township Police Department, along with township first aid squads, fire departments and other agencies will be at the park to display vehicles and equipment they use, and the township's DARE program will have games and prizes for kids. Event begins at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.
  • August 13: Annual beach party at "White Sands Beach" on 23rd Avenue in South Seaside Park. Music by The Verdict reggae band begins at 5 p.m.
  • August 17: Julian & Dominique will play music by Alicia Keys, Black-Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Barry White, Johnny Mathis and more. They will be followed by Jesse Garron's tribute to Elvis Presley. Music starts at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: Berkeley's annual "Community Pride Day," recognizes the township's anniversary. Vendors, local non-profits and community groups will sell food and other products. Entertainment is scheduled to include Stiletto and the Sax Man and the British Invasion Group. Event runs from 2 to 9 p.m., and will end with a fireworks display.

Local businesses, civic groups or others interested in sponsoring the concert series, or sponsoring or playing in the mayor's golf outing, should go to BTREC.org and look under “concerts” or contact Berkeley Recreation at: 732-269-4456.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 37 years. A finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in public service, she's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Bar Named The Best Bar In The Whole State

You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state. It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Government
City
Bayville, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Can I Bring My Dog Inside Your Business? Here’s What to Know in NJ

Nice summer weather is here and it’s understandable that locals would want to mix up the usual dog-walk route by picking up an iced coffee at a favorite coffee shop or stopping in for a quick bite at a cafe. After all, there are few things better than an outing with your best friend — but it can be challenging to know the official rules when it comes to bringing your dog to Hoboken or Jersey City restaurants and businesses. The Hoboken Girl took a look at the laws that govern dogs going into retail food service establishments. Read on to learn more about the rules restaurants must follow when it comes to being dog-friendly.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Jersey

If you live in New Jersey but struggle to find a place that prepares a good steak, this article might be for you. Based on what various customers have share online, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in New Jersey that are definitely worth a visit. Whether you just want to have a nice, casual meal with a friend or a family member or you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion, these steakhouses are all great options. Here's the list:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry White
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Music#The Berkeley#Jersey Shore#Concerts#Wjrz Fm#Beach Party#Rock N Rhythm#Super Transam
informnny.com

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.
NJ.com

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $865K split by 2 winning tickets

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket holders will share Wednesday’s $864,760 lottery jackpot. The jackpot-winning tickets were bought at Welsh Farms on Schuyler Drive in Edison and Wawa on Lacey Road in the Forked River section of Lacey, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Each is worth $432,830. Wednesday’s...
EDISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ relic: The last Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the U.S. has closed

For Parsippany-based Howard Johnson’s, it’s the end of an era; the end of an empire, really. They have closed their last restaurant in the US, in Lake George, NY. No more fried clams at HoJo’s; the restaurant chain, which in the '70s had 1,000 locations and was the biggest food chain in America, has come to a humbling end.
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy