Berkeley's free summer concerts start in June. Find out who's playing

BERKELEY – The popular "Sounds of Summer" concert series will return to Veterans Park with live music beginning June 29.

The township will partner with WJRZ-FM, 100.1, and the radio station's disc jockeys will emcee the concerts, Mayor Carmen F. Amato Jr. said.

The outdoor shows are free, and local community organizations sell refreshments to raise money during concerts at the park, which is located on Forrest Hills Parkway in Bayville.

They're paid for by community and business donations; the mayor's golf outing, which also helps fund the summer concert program, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 at Cedar Creek Golf Course.

"As always, the cost of the summer entertainment is funded by community and business donations," Amato said. "These donations fund Berkeley Township’s entire Summer Concert Series, our Beach Party, Berkeley Community Pride Day and other summer events. The funds are also raised through the Mayor’s golf outing, our summer program book and outdoor stage advertising."

Here are this season's "Sounds of Summer" shows:

June 29: Rock N' Rhythm, vocal group performing Doo Wop and more contemporary styles, and Super TransAm, performing arena anthems of the '70s by artists like Queen, Journey and Foreigner. Show starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks display.

July 20: Jukebox Legends, singing hits of the '50s, '60s, and more; Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Show starts at 6 p.m.

August 3: "National Night Out Against Crime" celebration will be combined with music by two headlining bands: Atlantic City performer Gerard Esposito, singing songs from "Broadway to Vegas," and Jukebox Heroes, playing hits by superstars like Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, The Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.

The Berkeley Township Police Department, along with township first aid squads, fire departments and other agencies will be at the park to display vehicles and equipment they use, and the township's DARE program will have games and prizes for kids. Event begins at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

August 13: Annual beach party at "White Sands Beach" on 23rd Avenue in South Seaside Park. Music by The Verdict reggae band begins at 5 p.m.

August 17: Julian & Dominique will play music by Alicia Keys, Black-Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Barry White, Johnny Mathis and more. They will be followed by Jesse Garron's tribute to Elvis Presley. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: Berkeley's annual "Community Pride Day," recognizes the township's anniversary. Vendors, local non-profits and community groups will sell food and other products. Entertainment is scheduled to include Stiletto and the Sax Man and the British Invasion Group. Event runs from 2 to 9 p.m., and will end with a fireworks display.

Local businesses, civic groups or others interested in sponsoring the concert series, or sponsoring or playing in the mayor's golf outing, should go to BTREC.org and look under “concerts” or contact Berkeley Recreation at: 732-269-4456.

