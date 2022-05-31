ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Donut Day is Friday: Here's how to celebrate

By Sarah Griesemer, Asbury Park Press
Last month, we celebrated National Pork Roll Day.

This month, it's all about doughnuts: National Donut Day is June 3.

(Yes, there are days dedicated to vegetables and salad, but where's the fun in that?)

In honor of this sweetest of food holidays, we wanted to tell you about our favorite doughnuts. Followers of our food Instagram page, Jersey Shore Eats, shared a few favorites, too:

  • The jelly doughnut from Ferrara's Bakery in Ship Bottom is crunchy with sugar on the outside and oh-so-soft on the inside, with the perfect amount of fruity jelly in each bite. A sign outside claims the seasonal bakery makes the best jelly doughnuts on the planet, and they might be right. 2900 Long Beach Blvd.; 609-494-1919, ferrarasislandbakery.com.
  • The Boston cream doughnut from Waretown Bakery is outstanding. This is a pastry with heft, thanks to a generous amount of cream filling, and a delicious chocolate glaze. 586 Route 9; 609-971-9345, facebook.com/Waretownbakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNFc7_0fvTy5Wg00

  • Shore Good Donuts in Ship Bottom has a lot of tasty options, including the maple bacon and Inside Out Jelly. But the Sandy doughnut, with butternut crunch, is a favorite. 1211 Long Beach Blvd.; 609-492-0100, facebook.com/ShoreGoodDonuts .
  • Purple Glaze's Shark Attack doughnut, a sprinkled doughnut with a gummy shark held in place with a dollop of frosting, will put a smile on your face. It's a fun treat that's been on the menu since the shop opened in 2015. 516 Summerfield Ave.; 732-361-5308, purpleglazedonuts.com.
  • An Instagram user recommends "anything from Village Donuts in Jackson," and it's not a bad suggestion. The shop's glazed croissants look delicious, and who could turn down an apple-filled doughnut with caramel frosting? 45 Cassville Road; 732-928-2444.

More: Top That! Donuts gets creative to make sure no one tops Point Pleasant Beach shop

Celebrate with free doughnuts

As of press time, these were the only specials that had been announced by Shore doughnut shops. We will add more as the week goes on.

Broad Street Dough Co., Ocean and Freehold townships: One free doughnut with any purchase. 2005 Route 35 in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township, 732-531-1401, and 177 Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold Township, 732-303-9000; broadstreetdoughco.com.

Cloud9Donuts, Brick: One free doughnut with any purchase; 143 Drum Point Road; facebook.com/cloud9donuts.

Delicious Orchards, Colts Neck: Buy one, get one free; 320 Route 34; 732-462-1989, deliciousorchardsnj.com.

Duck Donuts, Middletown: Free cinnamon sugar doughnut for all guests; 1275 Route 35; 732-671-3825, duckdonuts.com.

Dunkin': One free doughnut with purchase of a beverage.

Jersey Shore restaurants: 13 new places to eat, from lobster rolls to fried chicken

Main Street Donuts, Belmar: Buy four doughnuts, get one free; 705 Main St.; 732-681-2100, mainstdonuts.com.

Ob-Co's Donuts, Toms River: One free cake doughnut per customer; 547 Fischer Blvd.; 732-270-3882, obcosdonuts.com.

The O.G. Creamery, Ocean Gate: Buy one, get one free; 317 Ocean Gate Ave.; 732-300-2032.

Purple Glaze Donuts, Asbury Park: Free purple-glazed doughnut with each purchase; 516 Summerfield Ave.; 732-361-5308, purpleglazedonuts.com.

Top That! Donuts, Point Pleasant Beach: One free doughnut for children 12 and younger, plus music from 3 to 5 p.m.; 732-899-2552, topthatdonuts.com.

Waretown Bakery, Waretown: One free doughnut per person, while supplies last; 586 Route 9; 609-971-9345, facebook.com/thewaretownbakery .

Story continues after gallery

More about doughnuts

Who makes them best? Our guide to the best doughnut shops in New Jersey

No. 1: This is the best county in New Jersey to find amazing doughnuts

One of a kind: 5 unique doughnuts you can find in New Jersey

An ode to Amish doughnuts: Why we love them and where to find them

Sarah Griesemer joined the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey in 2003 and has been writing all things food since 2014. Send restaurant tips to sgriesemer@gannettnj.com, and for more Jersey Shore food news, subscribe to our weekly Jersey Shore Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: National Donut Day is Friday: Here's how to celebrate

