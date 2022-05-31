Bloomington South one rally short in sectional baseball final game with Columbus East

Given the situation Bloomington South was in, batting .500 wasn't good enough.

For a moment, several of the Panthers were heroes, coming up clutch in the biggest moment of their high school baseball careers.

The next, they were no different than their teammates, in a quiet circle listening to their coach give them their last post-game talk of the season.

They had thrilled the home crowd in Monday's Class 4A sectional championship game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game up. But after Columbus East went ahead in the eighth, South came up short in its second try at a rally, falling the hard way, 6-5.

"Game of inches, man," South coach Phil Kluesner said.

South's season ends 14-13 while Columbus East (13-16), one of the few remaining teams with a sub-.500 record, advances to the Jasper Regional to take on No. 2 Mooresville (which beat No. 1 Center Grove in its sectionals semis).

"I'm proud of them," Kluesner said. "We got one of our two goals and this was our other goal. It was within reach, then just out of reach.

"If they learn anything from the game of baseball, it's you don't get what you want all the time. There's adversity. That's life."

A number of reasons

The number '23' stuck in Kluesner's craw like a chicken bone that went down sideways.

Add up the 10 stolen bases, another via defensive indifference, nine walks and two errors.

Columbus East took a page out of rival Columbus North's book, getting runners on and stealing bases almost at will. It was almost entirely the work of the Olympians top four batters.

Harry Major was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two steals; Will Rieckers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five stolen bases; Josh Luedeke was 2-for-4, both doubles, with three RBI and Blake Borkhardt was 1-for-2, but walked three times and stole two bases.

"We were lucky we were even in the game at all," Kluesner said. "When you give up 23 free bases, we were lucky we didn't get beat three times that game.

"You can't do that in a championship game. Not when it's one and done."

South ace Nico Walters just wasn't quite his usual self. He was literally hit or miss, getting into trouble every other inning, giving up two runs, one unearned, in the first and two more in the fifth. In between, he had two 1-2-3 innings with five strikeouts.

"He was falling behind in the count and they were taking advantage of it in some cases," Kluesner said. "He held firm. Just the one guy we didn't an answer for."

Seventh-inning stretch

South's rally really started in the top half of the seventh.

Two walks and a single off reliever Blaise Oeding loaded the bases with nobody out in a 5-2 game. Three pitches into the next batter, Klueser had seen enough and turned to Dylan Gann.

The junior came up with two strikeouts and a groundball to third to keep the Olympians within striking distance.

"He held it in place," Kluesner said. "He held it to a deficit that we could overcome. And we did. That's what we've been doing all year. We've fought like hell."

Boyer, who had given up a run in the sixth, went into the seventh after 94 pitches (with an IHSAA mandated a daily limit of 120).

AJ Brinson's single started the Panthers' last chance. Two strikeouts followed, but not until after Justin Zaleski and Max McCammon forced Boyer to throw 14 pitches.

Cooper Webb then doubles to right, scoring Brinson and Brayden Blevins singled to right to put runners at the corners. Then it was Mason Younger's turn. But that was it for Boyer. Younger would face reliever in Major.

"Give him credit," Kluesner said. "He kept us off-balance. He was working ahead in the count. We got to him a little bit there at the end and get him out of the game, which is what we wanted to do."

Younger drilled a 2-2 offering deep to left-center. Webb scored and Blevins circled the bases, too, sliding home with no play. He popped up, his dyed blond hair freed from his batting helmet as he headed toward a joyous dugout.

Oeding walked, but a strikeout ended the threat. But the season had been extended.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the leaders and the older guys that we have and the schedule we play," Kluesner said. "They believe. They've played everybody and they played everybody tough.

"They believed to the end that they were going to get back in the game."

Eight not so great

Zaleski, South's fifth reliever, but he couldn't do anything about Major, either. The senior had a leadoff single, stole second and hustled to third when South misplayed the pickoff throw.

After a walk, Luedeke lofted a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run.

South did look like it might answer again in the bottom half when No. 9 hitter Logan Wright singled and moved to second on Brinson's sac bunt. A walk put two on, but Major induced a double-play ball to end it and orange hats went flying.

"(Playing from behind) changes what we had to do," Kluesner said. "You can't be aggressive on the basepaths. You can't do this and that that we've been doing the last two games because we had a lead the whole time."

