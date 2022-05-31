ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Vote for the 2022 Shore Conference girls lacrosse player of the year

By Sherlon Christie, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

With only a handful of teams left in the NJSIAA Tournament, the 2022 Shore Conference girls lacrosse season is winding down.

Very soon, the Asbury Park Press will release its 2022 All-Shore team for girls lacrosse. In the meantime, the APP would like to gauge the reader's opinion on who the best girls lacrosse player is in the Shore Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2q02_0fvTy3lE00

The voting period is from Tuesday, May 31 at 5 a.m. to Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

NJSIAA ROUNDUP: As a 'tight knit team,' Wall girls lacrosse defeats challenge from Barnegat in NJSIAA game

2022 SCT FINAL: When Trinity Hall lacrosse ‘stopped playing scared’, it won a SCT title against its rival

2022 SCT SEMIFINALS: 'This feels like a dream': The reality was an epic win for Trinity Hall lacrosse

If the poll (located at the bottom of this story) does not immediately load, refresh the website page. The poll generally loads better on desktops and laptops rather than on mobile devices. Also, avoid using the Firefox browser for the most optimal experience while voting.

VOTE FOR THE SHORE CONFERENCE GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR BELOW!

Sherlon Christie is a sports reporter at the Asbury Park Press and has covered sports at the Jersey Shore since 2004. Don't miss any of his coverage by subscribing at https://subscribe.app.com . You can contact him at https://linktr.ee/schristie2

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Vote for the 2022 Shore Conference girls lacrosse player of the year

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Asbury, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Sports Reporter#The Asbury Park Press#Njsiaa#Sct#Trinity Hall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy