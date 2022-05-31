ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Menu: Patience required with new Bloomington Mexican restaurant

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Opening a new restaurant in Bloomington sometimes takes longer than the proprietor at first anticipates.

One of the latest restaurants to face a longer-than-expected wait is Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant. In a Feb. 14 column, owner Rafael Ortiz said the restaurant, which will have seating for about 320 people, was expected to open in early May.

Anthony Piatt, who is constructing much of the interior, recently said the permits Riveria Maya needed to continue have been issued so work will begin again. The restaurant at 116 S. Franklin Road will soon have its exterior complete but there's still more work to be done on the kitchen and interior, he said.

So, if you drive past and notice the Mexican restaurant looks like it should be open, know that interior work is underway.

Look for news on Riviera Maya's opening in a future column.

Bloomington makes top 10 for 'secret US wine regions'

Global magazine Time Out published an online article recently about 10 "secret US wine regions," and Bloomington was seventh on the list. Both Oliver Winery, Indiana's largest and oldest winery, and Butler Winery were mentioned.

Oliver Winery is at 200 E. Winery Road north of Bloomington. Butler Winery has a store at 1022 N. College Ave. and winery and vineyard at 6200 E. Robinson Road, east of Bloomington. Both offer wine tastings and have events, as well as wine, some of which is made using locally grown grapes.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy