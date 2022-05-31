ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Thousands expected at Trump’s Bedminster golf club for controversial new pro tour event

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

BEDMINSTER – About 8,000 people a day are expected to attend the professional LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club during the last week of July .

Announced in March, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, based in Saudi Arabia, has become a controversial alternative to the existing professional golf tours in the United States and Europe.

Backed by a $2 billion infusion to support its launch, LIV has been touting exorbitant purses totaling $255 million and guaranteed money to lure players to enter its events.

But many of the top professionals on the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, have said they will not join the LIV series.

Unlike most professional tournaments, the LIV tournaments will have only three rounds (54 holes) and 48 players in 12 four-man teams over three days. The typical professional golf tournament is four rounds (72 holes) with 150 players, no teams, over four days.

The LIV tournament will be a shotgun start, meaning the groups will start on different holes instead of all on the first tee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7JyT_0fvTxxd600

John Dolan, the event director, told the Bedminster Township Committee that a shotgun start allows for a "more compact" time frame for the play.

Dolan, who was the championship director for the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National in 2017, said that event attracted 20,000 over its tournament week.

Last year, after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the United States Professional Golfers Association decided to move its championship, one of golf's four major championships, from Trump National to Tulsa.

READ: Trump, PGA settle dispute over cancellation of golf tournament

Attendance at the tournament was expected to reach 30,000 to 40,000 a day.

Dolan said the tournament will be cooperating with the township, county and state in the operation of the tournament. He said the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office would establish a command center for security at the Lamington Road club.

Parking, he said, would be at Red Tail Farm, just off Interstate 78 at Rattlesnake Bridge Road, he said. Spectators would then walk to the golf course.

He said Cowperthwaite Road, which runs through the club, would be closed to the public from July 5 to Aug. 5.

Ticket packages ranging from $75 to $10,965 are available for the tournament.

Daily grounds tickets for each of the tournament's three rounds are $75. Discounts of 25% are available for youths, students, teachers, medical personnel and first responders. Military personnel and one guest will be admitted for free.

At the high end of the ticket options is the Club 54 Premium Package for $10,695. Hotel accommodations at Delta Hotels Basking Ridge can be added for $885.

The Club 54 Premium Package includes a front row seat at the trophy presentation, a question-and-answer session with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, a question-and-answer session with one of the 48 players, reserved seating at three different greens on the 18-hole course, access to a "gifting suite," access to Club 54, a venue with dining and an open bar, permission to walk inside the ropes for nine holes and a concierge to escort you from the club entrance to Club 54.

The LIV series will kick off in London on June 9-11, then move to Portland before coming to New Jersey. The tour will then go to Boston, Chicago, Bangkok and Saudi Arabia before ending at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Contributing: Adam Woodland of Golfweek

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Thousands expected at Trump’s Bedminster golf club for controversial new pro tour event

Comments / 28

Thomas Zaccone
4d ago

it's controversial because it's about Trump, right left eing hack? Do you get your marching orders from management or directly from the DNC? Asking for a friend.

Reply(4)
9
Related
NJ.com

I just moved to New Jersey from Alabama. Here’s what shocked me.

Let’s talk about culture shock. As I’m quickly learning, when people in New Jersey talk about cultural disorientation, it’s often about interstate rivalries: North Jerseyans apparently mock their more rural South Jersey neighbors and vice versa. Meanwhile Central Jersey fights simply to be acknowledged, do I have that right? Even as all these people live, at most, two hours away from each other?
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Donald Trump#Professional Golf#Sports#Bedminster Golf Club#Bedminster#Liv Golf#Trump National Golf Club#The Pga Tour#The U S
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Jersey

If you live in New Jersey but struggle to find a place that prepares a good steak, this article might be for you. Based on what various customers have share online, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in New Jersey that are definitely worth a visit. Whether you just want to have a nice, casual meal with a friend or a family member or you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion, these steakhouses are all great options. Here's the list:
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beachfront choices for your Jersey Shore getaway

It's summertime and the Jersey Shore is ready for you and your family. You don't need to get on a place to enjoy great weather and luxury accommodations where you can walk out onto a beautiful beach. We have it all right here in NJ and for most these great locations are within 90 minutes of just about every town in our state.
jcitytimes.com

Emails Show Ugly, Anti-Press Side of Mayor and Wannabe N.J. Governor

Let’s talk about politicians who hate the press. We hear a lot about officials “taking a page from Trump’s playbook” when they attack the media, but they’ve been doing this forever. From Thomas Jefferson instructing state attorneys general to prosecute unfriendly newspaper editors to Joe Biden calling a Fox News reporter a stupid SOB, politicians think ill of reporters who write stories they don’t like. Trump did not invent this game.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Here Are 9 of The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2022

With summer now upon us, it's time to enjoy one of the simplest pleasures in life: dining outdoors with good friends, delicious food and drinks, while enjoying the warm weather and buzzing social atmospheres!. If you're ready to enjoy a nice glass of wine with good company and the warm...
New Jersey 101.5

Why so many wild animals in suburban New Jersey? (Opinion)

This week we had a deer running wild on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. Traffic was shut down as the animal scrambled around trying to avoid capture. It was Saturday night around 8:20, a very busy time trying to get into the city. The deer was on the Jersey-bound direction. Of course, that's where all his relatives live.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ relic: The last Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the U.S. has closed

For Parsippany-based Howard Johnson’s, it’s the end of an era; the end of an empire, really. They have closed their last restaurant in the US, in Lake George, NY. No more fried clams at HoJo’s; the restaurant chain, which in the '70s had 1,000 locations and was the biggest food chain in America, has come to a humbling end.
insidernj.com

Gored by a ‘RINO’: Scattered MAGA-Branded Candidates Brace for Kean

NEWTON – John Flora just wrapped up a Tuesday evening discussion with voters at the local American Legion hall. This was a conservative group – and then some. When I asked one attendee what she thought of Tom Kean Jr, she responded quickly – “He’s a RINO.” And then she added that she wants to support only MAGA candidates.
NEWTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Why N.J. is not ready (not close to ready) for massive EV implementation

There is growing alarm among the state’s environmental activists over the slow progress in implementing Gov. Phil Murphy’s anti-fossil fuel plan and a growing realization among others about just how impractical and costly the governor’s plan is. Empower New Jersey, the umbrella organization for climate alarmists, is...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Bar Named The Best Bar In The Whole State

You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state. It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.
NJ.com

N.J. carpenters pension fund boss pleads guilty to stealing $140K

The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund pleaded guilty Friday to stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, admitted embezzling the pension funds in an appearance before U.S. District Judge Kevin R. McNulty...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

692
Followers
728
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy