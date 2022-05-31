Some in Colonia not satisfied after no radiological hazards found at school

WOODBRIDGE – Some residents want the search to continue for answers about a possible cancer cluster linked to Colonia High School, though testing at the campus found no radiological hazards to warrant further investigation .

"They have to keep testing. For me the case is not closed," said Matthew DeCillis, whose wife Angela, 44, died with a malignant brain tumor in February, just six months after the diagnosis.

Edyta Komorek, an environmental scientist and mother of a Colonia High School sophomore, said state and federal agencies are not taking the issue seriously enough.

"I'm glad the radiological readings and radon results are within range, but from my experience I know we should be looking at many more chemicals. We should sample soil, groundwater and air," said Komorek

There are other chemicals besides radon that are suspected to cause brain cancer, which could require months of additional tests, she said.

"Don't tell me there is no threat if we don't have all the results," she said.

Al Lupiano, a 1989 Colonia High School graduate and DeCillis' brother-in-law, notified the community in March about his belief in a possible link between radiation at the school and brain tumors , especially among students and staff from 1975 to 1999. Luciano, his wife, Michelle, and his late sister, Angela DeCillis, are all Colonia High School graduates and all developed brain tumors.

In a Facebook post Thursday after the test results were announced, Lupiano said he's not giving up.

"While the representatives we pay to protect us have declared victory, after doing the least amount of work possible, over 200 people have either died or are suffering from brain tumors and rare cancers. My heart aches for my friends, family and fellow CHS alumni, teachers and staff," Lupiano wrote. "I don't know about you ... but I'm not giving up so easy ... with or without the help of others, the truth will be uncovered and the guilty will be held accountable...so help me God!"

'Terrific news'

During a news conference at the high school Thursday, Mayor John E. McCormac, joined by Superintendent of Schools Joseph Massimino, announced that extensive testing for radon and radiation inside and outside the school found "no evidence of any cancer-causing hazards that warrant further investigation."

McCormac hailed this as "terrific news" for current Colonia High School students, their parents, staff members and well as former students and staff at the school since it opened in 1968.

He said the township investigated theories about possible contaminated fill brought to the site from a Middlesex Borough landfill during the school's construction, but found no evidence to support it

"We sympathize with anyone who has experienced brain tumors and brain cancers, especially those who lost loved ones to this terrible disease but there is no cause-and-effect relationship between those illnesses and the building or grounds at Colonia High School," said McCormac, adding the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have all reviewed the findings and agreed no further testing is needed.

McCormac said the DEP reported that there are no above normal levels of radiation in the immediate area of the school.

"It's our conclusion at the Department of Environmental Protection that the radiological status of this building and the grounds of this high school are consistent with typical background levels of radiation that are found in New Jersey, and in fact is the lower end of those background levels of radioactive materials," New Jersey DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said.

LaTourette said the DEP also evaluated additional environmental factors within a mile of the school, including naturally occurring radioactive deposits, history of the land use and hazardous site contamination, but no areas of concern were found.

"We do not believe that there is cause for any further testing," he said, adding the students, staff, parents and the community can have confidence Colonia High School is safe.

But LaTourette added he understands the desire to search for answers, especially for those who have suffered with brain tumors.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, joined at the news conference by Katharine McGreevy, the state health department's program manager for environmental and occupational health surveillance, said a radioactive rock found in a classroom in 1997 posed no harmful health impact.

Persichilli said the health department also analyzed the expected number of brain tumors among students, staff and teachers at the high school between 1968 and 2021.

The number of tumors among students from 1968 to 2021 was calculated to be in the range of 98 to 105, she said. Among teachers and staff, the range was 13 to 14.

McGreevy said brain tumors are common in New Jersey and Persichilli said while numbers sometimes seem staggering, they are within expected rates with the majority being not malignant.

'I don't know what to trust anymore'

But those conclusions did not satisfy everyone.

Komorek is considering whether to transfer her daughter to another school, but's it's a decision that must be discussed with her entire family. She also has a daughter who will be a high school freshman this fall.

Katie Pekosz, whose son will enter high school in September, said it's a tough decision whether to send her son to Colonia High.

While she would prefer her son to transfer, he doesn't want to because his friends will be going to Colonia and he has dreamed of playing on the Colonia High School soccer team.

"Was the school fully tested? No it wasn't. I don't know what to trust anymore. Why not do more testing, test the water, test the ground, get complete testing and go from there, but I don't think there is going to be anything else done," said Pekosz, adding if her son goes to Colonia High School, she will worry every day.

