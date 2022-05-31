ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Some in Colonia not satisfied after no radiological hazards found at school

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE – Some residents want the search to continue for answers about a possible cancer cluster linked to Colonia High School, though testing at the campus found no radiological hazards to warrant further investigation .

"They have to keep testing. For me the case is not closed," said Matthew DeCillis, whose wife Angela, 44, died with a malignant brain tumor in February, just six months after the diagnosis.

Edyta Komorek, an environmental scientist and mother of a Colonia High School sophomore, said state and federal agencies are not taking the issue seriously enough.

"I'm glad the radiological readings and radon results are within range, but from my experience I know we should be looking at many more chemicals. We should sample soil, groundwater and air," said Komorek

There are other chemicals besides radon that are suspected to cause brain cancer, which could require months of additional tests, she said.

"Don't tell me there is no threat if we don't have all the results," she said.

Al Lupiano, a 1989 Colonia High School graduate and DeCillis' brother-in-law, notified the community in March about his belief in a possible link between radiation at the school and brain tumors , especially among students and staff from 1975 to 1999. Luciano, his wife, Michelle, and his late sister, Angela DeCillis, are all Colonia High School graduates and all developed brain tumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5zpG_0fvTxwkN00

In a Facebook post Thursday after the test results were announced, Lupiano said he's not giving up.

"While the representatives we pay to protect us have declared victory, after doing the least amount of work possible, over 200 people have either died or are suffering from brain tumors and rare cancers. My heart aches for my friends, family and fellow CHS alumni, teachers and staff," Lupiano wrote. "I don't know about you ... but I'm not giving up so easy ... with or without the help of others, the truth will be uncovered and the guilty will be held accountable...so help me God!"

'Terrific news'

During a news conference at the high school Thursday, Mayor John E. McCormac, joined by Superintendent of Schools Joseph Massimino, announced that extensive testing for radon and radiation inside and outside the school found "no evidence of any cancer-causing hazards that warrant further investigation."

Earlier: 'It can't be a coincidence': Colonia High School community probes mysterious cancer cases

Earlier: Colonia parents sign petition, push for quicker action in school cancer probe

Earlier: Location sought for brain scans in wake of alleged cancer cluster tied to Colonia High School

McCormac hailed this as "terrific news" for current Colonia High School students, their parents, staff members and well as former students and staff at the school since it opened in 1968.

He said the township investigated theories about possible contaminated fill brought to the site from a Middlesex Borough landfill during the school's construction, but found no evidence to support it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9uZJ_0fvTxwkN00

"We sympathize with anyone who has experienced brain tumors and brain cancers, especially those who lost loved ones to this terrible disease but there is no cause-and-effect relationship between those illnesses and the building or grounds at Colonia High School," said McCormac, adding the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have all reviewed the findings and agreed no further testing is needed.

McCormac said the DEP reported that there are no above normal levels of radiation in the immediate area of the school.

"It's our conclusion at the Department of Environmental Protection that the radiological status of this building and the grounds of this high school are consistent with typical background levels of radiation that are found in New Jersey, and in fact is the lower end of those background levels of radioactive materials," New Jersey DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said.

LaTourette said the DEP also evaluated additional environmental factors within a mile of the school, including naturally occurring radioactive deposits, history of the land use and hazardous site contamination, but no areas of concern were found.

"We do not believe that there is cause for any further testing," he said, adding the students, staff, parents and the community can have confidence Colonia High School is safe.

But LaTourette added he understands the desire to search for answers, especially for those who have suffered with brain tumors.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, joined at the news conference by Katharine McGreevy, the state health department's program manager for environmental and occupational health surveillance, said a radioactive rock found in a classroom in 1997 posed no harmful health impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfrhS_0fvTxwkN00

Persichilli said the health department also analyzed the expected number of brain tumors among students, staff and teachers at the high school between 1968 and 2021.

The number of tumors among students from 1968 to 2021 was calculated to be in the range of 98 to 105, she said. Among teachers and staff, the range was 13 to 14.

McGreevy said brain tumors are common in New Jersey and Persichilli said while numbers sometimes seem staggering, they are within expected rates with the majority being not malignant.

'I don't know what to trust anymore'

But those conclusions did not satisfy everyone.

Komorek is considering whether to transfer her daughter to another school, but's it's a decision that must be discussed with her entire family. She also has a daughter who will be a high school freshman this fall.

Katie Pekosz, whose son will enter high school in September, said it's a tough decision whether to send her son to Colonia High.

While she would prefer her son to transfer, he doesn't want to because his friends will be going to Colonia and he has dreamed of playing on the Colonia High School soccer team.

"Was the school fully tested? No it wasn't. I don't know what to trust anymore. Why not do more testing, test the water, test the ground, get complete testing and go from there, but I don't think there is going to be anything else done," said Pekosz, adding if her son goes to Colonia High School, she will worry every day.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Some in Colonia not satisfied after no radiological hazards found at school

Comments / 5

Gforce
4d ago

Considering the history of collusion and/or corruption within the E.P.A and C.D.C further testing should occur by independent REAL SCIENTISTS!!!

Reply
5
Rodney Malltell
4d ago

they need to dig further find out what else they had in common. were they all in sports. maybe it came from a water source from the stadium? they still need to check every possible connection

Reply
2
Related
New Jersey 101.5

A new push to beef up security at NJ schools

Following the school shooting massacre in Texas last month, a New Jersey legislator is proposing a series of new initiatives to improve safety in schools across the Garden State. State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth has introduced a package of bills aimed at bolstering the security of students, teachers, and staff...
EDUCATION
newsdirect.com

Utility Payment Assistance Available for Customers Struggling To Pay Energy Bills

News release by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) NEWARK, N.J., June 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has named the week of June 6 Utility Assistance Awareness Week to call attention to programs available to help customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Payment assistance programs have expanded to include more customers at much higher income levels, including those who are behind on their bills for the first time.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What’s a Boom Party and why are they causing a commotion in NJ?

Summer is pretty much here, and New Jerseyans seem to be celebrating in every way they can. If you are unfamiliar with the term “Boom Party” it is essentially when people gather in large groups and blast music with giant speakers. It seems as though lately these groups have been gathering along the Delaware River disturbing countless residents and passersby.
MUSIC
New Jersey 101.5

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Tumor#Colonia High School#Decillis#Facebook
New Jersey 101.5

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters

Starting in mid to late May, the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey Globe

Laufenberg admits he bilked union pension fund

George R. Laufenberg, a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he embezzled about $140,000 from the $2 billion Northeast Carpenter’s Union Pension Fund he ran. The 72-year-old Wall resident admitted to stealing the pension funds and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed could soon be sold at a 19th store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Legal weed could soon be sold at 19 stores in New Jersey. Neptune Township in Monmouth County has given initial approval to Verano to expand the...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
acnj.org

NJ FamilyCare Recipients: Make Sure your Health Insurance is Not Interrupted!

Since March 2020, New Jersey residents enrolled in NJ FamilyCare have been able to maintain coverage, without traditional redetermination periods, thanks to the provisions specified under the nationwide public health emergency (PHE). NJ FamilyCare is the state health insurance program, which encompasses Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). As we approach the summertime, there are increasing discussions concerning how best to prepare for the eventual end of the PHE, which will begin one of the largest redetermination efforts the state has seen.
HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ (Union County) – A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Thursday afternoon, according to NJ Transit. At around 1:37 p.m., Gladstone Branch Train #419 which departed from Hoboken at 12:36 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Gladstone at 2:12 p.m. struck and fatally injured an adult male pedestrian in the vicinity of Valley Avenue Bridge in Berkeley Heights, authorities said.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Bar Named The Best Bar In The Whole State

You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state. It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

692
Followers
728
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy