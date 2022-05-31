ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison teen cooks 'stuff that isn't possible for the average chef'

While most other J.P. Stevens High School seniors are gliding to graduation, Arnav Kamulkar is experimenting with new recipes for the restaurant's menu or thinking about flavors, spices and global cuisines.

At age 17, he has an adult job as creative director at Clove 12 Restobar, an Indian restaurant on Marconi Avenue in Iselin.

And when he's not at the restaurant, he could be playing golf for the high school's varsity team.

"Cooking is something I love," said the soon-to-be high school graduate. "If I'm not cooking or if I'm not playing golf, it's definitely on my mind."

Clove 12 Restobar defies the genre of the typical Indian restaurant with innovation and uniqueness. While there are classic dishes on the menu, Kamulkar has taken many offerings to a new level.

Drawing inspiration from across the globe, Clove 12 features fusion offerings that, according to the teen chef, "marry the best flavors from all cuisines to provide a one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQDRx_0fvTxuyv00

Even its name – Clove 12 – is a fusion.

Clove is the spice in most of the restaurant's dishes and the restaurant has 12 monthly-rotating, global menus handcrafted by Kamulkar.

"Clove is actually a spice that we use in a lot of our dishes," he said. "It's a very homey part of cooking and the taste of clove, that essence almost brings out that nostalgic kind of home feeling. And then the 12 in the name actually is a little bit of a hint at our rotating menu; since there are 12 months and we have 12 different special menus."

With no training except which he found online and through his mother, Aparna, Kamulkar, a self-professed "mama's boy," considers himself self-taught.

He began cooking at the age of 6 with traditional Indian dishes because that's what his mother made. When she became a "bit explorative" and tried other cuisines, Kamulkar, who was her sous chef, found his spark.

"She's an avid chef," Kamulkar said. "From there it just kind of snowballed. I started making my own stuff. Originally, I was just helping my mom cook vegetables and watching her cook and then slowly I wanted to make my own recipes, do my own stuff. And that's how it kind of led to what I'm doing today."

"I started to want to make stuff that wasn't what I typically would get for dinner," he said. "So my style does have home roots, but I try to incorporate other cuisines. I am really explorative. I'm just kind of creative. I do stuff that isn't possible for the average chef."

Clove 12 customers can follow him on his explorations.

"I'll explore gastronomy," he said. "I'll do molecular cooking. Like, sometimes I'll make a plant-based caviar. And I'll also do fusion foods, like the Indian tacos. Clove 12 is definitely a mix of all cuisines. Although I do like to keep a bit of a foundation of Indian food because that's how I first learned how to cook."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNJ6q_0fvTxuyv00

Every other weekend Clove 12 offers a special pop-up tasting menu by reservation only.

"Unfortunately, I can't do it for weekdays during school," Kamulkar said. "We make this exclusive six-course tasting menu specifically for whomever comes to the table. For each of the courses I serve, I come in and give a little bit of background behind the dish and what inspired it. So you really get that personal connection."

His favorite dish to make is something you wouldn't expect in an Indian restaurant.

"What I love to cook the most is a very simple answer," Kamulkar said. "I think that a lot of people, they hear it and they kind of laugh. But for me, it's guacamole."

It was the first dish he ever made with his mom.

"I know it like the back of my hand, and I can make it blindfolded, it really reminds me of my childhood and how I started cooking," he said. "I make it just how my mom made it because that's just the one thing that my mom would make sure and true."

And his signature dish is Beet Tartar with Jicama Behl, a purposeful vegetarian dish.

"I grew up with this notation that being vegetarian can't be sophisticated, and I want to break that barrier," he said.

The dish also suits Kamulkar because it's "another combination of flavors we do."

In the fall Kamulkar is headed to Cornell University to study at its School of Hotel Administration.

"They have a fantastic Hospitality Management Program," he said. "And I really want to go into a food and business or food and beverage kind of path so it's more of the business side of cooking. And I believe they do have a dual degree program with the Culinary Institute of America. So I would I still have to consider it, but I'm really looking forward to also getting a culinary degree."

At home, Kamulkar's mom has not totally relinquished her kitchen to him, but he does do a lot of the cooking.

His parents, Aparna and Vinay Kamulkar, are "nothing but supportive," he said.

"They're incredibly proud of me," he added. "They've always been doing everything to help me out and make sure that this is a dream come true."

Older brother Saahil does not share Kamulkar's joy of cooking.

"He doesn't cook at all," Kamulkar said. "He likes to sit there and enjoy the food that my mom and I make."

And Kamulkar's other love — golf — has been a big part of his life for about four years.

"I started because my father always wanted to play golf when he was a kid, and he wanted to make sure that at least one of his sons carried on that legacy," Kamulkar said. "So my brother swims and I play golf."

