Manville, NJ

Taco Bell may be coming to Manville by Reading Cinemas

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

MANVILLE – McDonald's and Popeyes may have a new neighbor in the Marketplace at Manville.

Taco Bell is asking for borough approval to build a freestanding restaurant at the North Main Street shopping center.

The borough's Land Use Board will hold a public hearing on the plan at 6:30 p.m. June 9. The meeting will be virtual.

The Taco Bell would be located across the Dukes Parkway entrance from McDonald's in front of the Reading Cinemas parking lot.

National Retail Resources, owner of the shopping center, is proposing a 2,470-square-foot Taco Bell with indoor seating for 50 customers.

The plan also includes a drive-thru and an outdoor seating area.

The shopping center, which also includes a Walmart, was built on the site of the former Johns-Manville plant which produced asbestos products.

Behind the shopping center is the Adesa wholesale vehicle auction facility for professional car buyers and sellers.

According to National Retail's marketing material, within 5 miles of the shopping center are 52,568 households with an average annual household income of $124,859. More than 21,000 vehicles travel past the shopping center daily on North Main Street.

The nearest other Taco Bell restaurants are on Route 206 in Hillsborough and Route 22 in Somerville.

