ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

A new Somerville bakery is making rolled ice cream and crazy milkshakes

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

When restaurateur Kevin Trimarchi's craving for a sweet midnight snack inspired him to open a late-night cookie bakery in Somerville one year ago, he never expected crowds, cookie sellouts and countless custom order inquiries.

“I always loved cookies, so I opened Epic Cookies as a hobby – something to bring smiles to people’s faces,” said Trimarchi, who also owns 22 West Tap & Grill in Bridgewater and co-owns Oink and Moo BBQ Market in Somerville. “I never thought we would have lines out the door and people constantly asking for custom cookie orders.”

But that’s what happened. And soon, Trimarchi’s “hobby,” and enough dough to make thousands of cookies per week, outgrew its 600-square-foot home at 92 W Main St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfvWf_0fvTxsDT00

Now, it has an additional home. Even More Epic opened at the former location of Rita’s on May 10, just steps away from Epic Cookies. It will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 11, which will include buy-one-get-one-free specials and 10% off some items.

Even More Epic offers a lot more than cookies: signature cakes, rolled ice cream and over-the-top milkshakes, as well as rotating desserts including brownies, whoopie pies, cannolis, doughnuts and cupcakes.

Just like Epic Cookies, Even More Epic is open until 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. Sundays. Some items can be ordered for delivery via Epic Cookies’ DoorDash page.

(Story continues below gallery)

It wasn’t Trimarchi’s original plan to offer more items at the additional Epic Cookies production facility, but when he found the space last fall, he thought its size and location on Main Street provided the opportunity.

The Cookie Monster rolled ice cream ($11) is the bakery’s top seller. It includes blue vanilla ice cream mixed and rolled with crushed Oreos before being drizzled with whipped cream and hot fudge. It's then topped with an Oreo, a chocolate chip cookie and mini chocolate chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlf19_0fvTxsDT00

“It’s ice cream made-from-scratch right in front of you, so you’re getting the freshest ice cream you can get,” Trimarchi said.

Looking back: New cookie spot stays open late in Somerville

Other local eats: New Somerville vegetarian taqueria is fusing Indian and Mexican cuisine

“Epic milkshakes” have also been popular, which include an array of sweet toppings such as cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches, lollipops and Reese’s cups. The cookie dough includes vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough blended together, topped with cookie dough bites, crumbled Oreos, a cookie ice cream sandwich and chocolate whipped cream, all covered in a hot fudge drizzle.

“People love the over-the-top and crazy desserts and we love doing them,” Trimarchi said. “It’s all about Instagram. People love posting about them and seeing the posts.”

Go: 84 W Main St., Somerville; 908-393-1158, evenmoreepic.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCYT7_0fvTxsDT00

Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA Today Network New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger-turned-reporter following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun , please subscribe or activate your digital account today. Contact: JIntersimone@Gannett.com or @JIntersimone.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: A new Somerville bakery is making rolled ice cream and crazy milkshakes

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Lakefront dinner views at Water & Wine in Watchung, NJ

Last weekend my boyfriend and I went out for a celebratory dinner to a lovely restaurant in Watchung — Water & Wine. It’s an upscale restaurant with an Italian and American menu. The menu has a large variety of options that would suit anyone's taste buds. I had heard a lot of great things about the restaurant and it had great reviews online.
boozyburbs.com

Restaurant Openings for May 2022

Nothing seems to keep the influx of new eats to blossoming in the area. Lots and lots of activity in the dining scene this month (and ahead) for the rest of spring in Greater Bergen County. Poke Time – Allendale – Link. Poke shop. Bloom Chicken – Hackensack...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This is the Best Donut Shop in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You

It's National Donut Day, yum. National Donut Day is Friday, June 3rd, 2022. If I mention donuts, three names usually come up in the conversation: OB-CO's, The O.G. Creamery, and Uncle Dood's. And of course, they all made the list. My mouth is watering just thinking of these three places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Renna Media

Grand Opening of New Thrift Shop

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden, will open the ‘Gift and Thrift Boutique’ in the basement of the church on June 11, 2022. The Gift and Thrift Boutique will be open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., and on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Can I Bring My Dog Inside Your Business? Here’s What to Know in NJ

Nice summer weather is here and it’s understandable that locals would want to mix up the usual dog-walk route by picking up an iced coffee at a favorite coffee shop or stopping in for a quick bite at a cafe. After all, there are few things better than an outing with your best friend — but it can be challenging to know the official rules when it comes to bringing your dog to Hoboken or Jersey City restaurants and businesses. The Hoboken Girl took a look at the laws that govern dogs going into retail food service establishments. Read on to learn more about the rules restaurants must follow when it comes to being dog-friendly.
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookies And Cream#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Bakery#Food Drink#West Tap Grill#Oink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Bar Named The Best Bar In The Whole State

You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state. It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $865K

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players will split $864,760, state Lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold at a Wawa store and Walsh Farms in Middlesex and Ocean counties from the Wednesday, June 1 drawing. Each ticket is worth $432,380. The winning numbers were: 08, 16, 25, 27, and...
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

692
Followers
728
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy