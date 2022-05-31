First piece in East Brunswick's Route 18 redevelopment plan falls into place

EAST BRUNSWICK – The first piece of the ambitious Route 18 redevelopment plan has fallen into place with the $7.5 million purchase of the lot that formerly housed Gap and The Wiz.

The redeveloper, EB Urban Renewal, a joint venture of River Development Equities and Russo Development, is giving the money to the East Brunswick Redevelopment Agency to purchase the property from Zakon before the property will be turned over to EB Urban Renewal, Mayor Brad Cohen said.

There will be no cost to taxpayers, the mayor said.

"This is ground zero for Phase 1 of the project," Cohen said. "It's also the first property purchased as part of the Route 18 redevelopment plan. This is the largest piece of property in the first phase. It's significant because it sets the price for what you're going to pay for the other properties."

The purchase comes after the township reached a settlement with Zakon, which sued the township over the designation of the property as a condemnation redevelopment area.

The settlement also resolved Zakon's tax appeal against the township.

Three remaining large properties in the area, which are also part of Phase I, are expected to be purchased soon, the mayor said.

Demolition of the properties is expected this summer, Cohen said.

A formal application is expected to go this summer before the township Planning Board, he said.

“We expect that if everything goes well that by the end of the year or definitely the beginning of next year, we will begin construction," the mayor said. “A little more northern site on Route 18 is Phase 2 and 3 of the project."

The properties on the west side of Route 18 and north of Ferris Street are part of the township's $500 million Route 18 mixed-use redevelopment project.

“This is a blighted site that clearly is in absolute need of redevelopment,” Cohen has said.

The project will include a transportation center, mixed-use buildings, hotel, tech center and a medical services office. The plan also includes restaurants with outdoor dining, shops, pedestrian walkways, bike paths, water features, a central public plaza, multiple open public greenways and an outdoor amphitheater to promote outdoor gathering and community events, as well as an indoor/outdoor pet facility.

"The project being developed is a high-end product and is not what most people have seen around the state in redevelopment of mixed-use communities " Cohen said. "This is uniquely different. He does a much higher-end product with much higher-end amenities."

Cohen said what was holding up the process was that owners of many of the properties took the township to court to challenge the redevelopment designation, Cohen said.

But Superior Court Judge Thomas Daniel McCloskey affirmed a 2017 township council resolution finding that the properties met the requirements of a redevelopment area under the New Jersey Local Redevelopment and Housing Law.

The ruling allowed the township to acquire the properties through its powers of eminent domain.

Cohen said the judge's ruling reaffirmed that the township has the right to determine its future.

"Judge McCloskey clearly stated that we followed the process to the letter of the law, and we did not do this in a way that was capricious or arbitrary to the people that own the businesses in that area," he said.

"The other thing he opined on in our favor is that if you're one or two businesses that were fortunate enough to have survived in an area that's clearly fallen into disrepair and underutilized, you don't have the right to individually stop the process," he said.

Cohen said following the ruling, all the property owners are working with the redeveloper and are acting in good faith.

