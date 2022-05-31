ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield man serving 58 years for 'execution-style' murder to get new trial

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

Anthony Baines, sentenced to 58 years in state prison after his conviction of murdering a Plainfield woman "execution-style" in 2016 , will receive a new trial because of what a state appellate court said Thursday was "an extraordinary situation."

Baines, 27, was found guilty in 2019 of murdering 24-year-old Neelega Perry whose body was found in the backyard of her home on the 400 block of Spruce Street with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Baines played the lead role among a trio "who meticulously planned and carried out the execution-style fatal shooting," according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors argued that Perry was murdered because she knew too much about criminal activity by Baines and the other two. They also believed that she was stealing from them and could not be trusted.

The other two – Raequon Segers and G-Quan Johnson – both pleaded guilty to lesser charges and testified against Baines in the trial before Union County Superior Court Judge John M. Deitch.

Following the trial, a jury deliberated for several hours over two days before convicting Baines on all counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two related weapons offenses.

However, the appellate court ruled that during the trial, jurors were "exposed" to a "momentous inflammatory event" that made this a "very rare instance" where a mistrial should have been declared.

The jurors were leaving the courthouse after one day of testimony when a witness for the prosecution, Tracey Coles, was also leaving the courthouse.

Court papers say that in the presence of some jurors who were walking behind her, Coles engaged in a long and angry diatribe with an acquaintance about her testimony.

Coles proclaimed she had not inculpated Baines as the killer and both Coles and her acquaintance stared back at the jurors in what court papers say the jurors "perceived to be an intimidating manner."

When the trial resumed, one of the jurors told a sheriff's officer what had happened. The sheriff's officer then told the judge who interviewed seven jurors who indicated they saw the incident.

Two of the jurors were excused after they told the judge the incident made them "uncomfortable," but the judge allowed the other five to remain after they said they would remain impartial.

Baines' attorney asked for a mistrial, but Deitch rejected it and instructed the jurors to disregard the incident in their deliberations.

The appellate court ruled that a mistrial should have been declared "despite the admirable efforts of the judge to try to salvage the trial."

In its 57-page ruling, the appellate court ruled that Coles' "outburst … had the inherent capacity to prejudice (the jurors') minds, whether consciously or subconsciously."

"When all is said and done," the appellate court continued, "the better course in this exceptional situation, one with a defendant facing five decades in prison, is to have the case tried before a jury that we can have confidence is untainted by what unfortunately occurred."

Under the sentence, Baines would have been eligible for parole in January 2066 at the age of 71.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield man serving 58 years for 'execution-style' murder to get new trial

