Licking County, OH

Community charitable funds simplify giving to Licking County donor priorities

By Licking County Foundation
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Brenda Kutan had always planned to give back to the community.

During her long career at Park National Bank, she worked closely with many community leaders – including early leaders of the Licking County Foundation, the community’s philanthropic engine for helping nonprofits improve lives. When she finally retired, Brenda initially thought she would move to Florida near her sister.

But, Brenda recalls, “I spent three weeks down there and knew Florida was not for me. This is home.”

Brenda’s love of Licking County was foremost in her mind when she decided to establish a Community Charitable Fund at the Licking County Foundation to help her organize her giving to causes she cares about most. Brenda was able to make her first grants at the end of 2021.

“At Park, the philosophy was always focused on our community,” she says. “To me, it makes sense to take care of your community.”

Community Charitable Funds, or CCFs, simplify the process of giving for many donors. The donor makes a gift to establish the fund, and takes a tax deduction at the time the fund is set up. The donor and others may also make tax-deductible gifts to the fund at any time, which makes a CCF a great way to honor or celebrate someone special or commemorate a significant life event. Working with LCF staff, donors recommend grants from their CCF to organizations they wish to support, and LCF handles the rest. Because CCFs are not endowed, donors can make grants at any time as long as their CCF has funds available.

She says she is inspired by the people and the closeness of the community.

“People care about each other. I love the small-town feel. Friends and family always want to know what’s happening here in Licking County and love to visit!”

To find out more and learn whether a CCF is the right choice to help with your charitable giving, contact Jennie Dawes, Donor Services Officer, at (740) 349-3863, ext. 101.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Community charitable funds simplify giving to Licking County donor priorities

Comments / 0

sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Vehicle vs Tractor Sends One by Helicopter

Laurelville – A man was transported to the hospital after a crash between a tractor and a vehicle around 4 pm on Tuesday in Laurelville. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of 56 and Big Pine. Between a black four-door car and a tractor. Early reports said that the tractor caught fire after the crash and that the driver was injured.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

