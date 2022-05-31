Living in an older house? Here's what you need to know about lead paint.

A beautiful aspect of Burlington is the many old houses and buildings that are all over the city. Old houses, however, often contain lead paint and all the risks that come along with it.

Renters in Burlington can arm themselves with resources to recognize and combat lead poisoning. After all, 75% of children who get lead poisoning in Vermont live in rental properties, according to LeadSafeVermont .

We know that lead is dangerous now, but according to the Vermont Department of Health , around 70% of homes built before 1978 contain lead paint. This older lead paint dissolves over time and becomes lead dust.

Lead dust is easily ingested and can lead to health problems, especially in children, such as development issues and hearing and speech problems according to the CDC.

How to protect yourself against lead poisoning

Renovation projects are often big contributors to lead poisoning when dust and paint chips become a danger. Lead particles can be easily ingested through eating, drinking, and simply breathing.

There are many resources and programs available to combat lead poisoning. If you think you may have high lead levels, test your drinking water for lead.

Anyone in a pre-1978 property should employ safe cleaning and renovation practices. Tenant should ensure the landlord does the same and watch for the mandatory notices landlords must provide to you. These contain important resources and information.

A quick and cost-efficient way to determine if there is lead paint in a residence is a lead dust test . These tests can be bought at many hardware stores and some are less than $10.

Resources to prevent lead poisoning

The Burlington Lead Program (BLP) is an organization that works to educate and prevent lead poisoning in Burlington buildings. BLP is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and has received six grants for their work to protection against lead.

BLP works to provide financial assistance for those with lead paint in their residence. Some of their programs include financial assistance for replacing windows and floors fan installations, and more.

The Vermont Lead Law was passed in 1996 and works to ensure that owners of rental properties with lead paint create safe environments for tenants.

This law made it mandatory that owners conduct Essential Maintenance Practices, or EMPs, at least once a year. EMPs include thorough inspections of the property, removal of paint chips, and providing tenants with information to protect themselves against lead.

You can find more information about lead paint and resources to combat lead poisoning at the Vermont Department of Health (802) 863-7200 and with the Burlington Lead Program at (802)865-5323 and blp@burlingtonvt.gov.

