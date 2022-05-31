Convoy and Don Quixote had a few things in common

Maybe someone somewhere in the ranks of the thousands who made up the “People’s Convoy” had read the novel “Don Quixote,” but it seems doubtful. Yet the parallels between these truckers errant and the hero of Cervantes’ 16th century classic, if not startling, can at least be enlightening.

The convoy was shooed out of Hagerstown Speedway last week by speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger, who decided the time had arrived for some adult supervision. “Just like with any unruly child, you only put up with so many temper tantrums before you say, 'Enough. Put them in time out.' So that's what I did," she said.

Everyone in the convoy, it seemed, had a different idea about what the protest movement should be doing, which is the natural result when no one has a clear idea of the ultimate end-game.

Like Don Quixote, they were inspired by nonsense. Both chivalry and the America First movement are plausible-sounding ideas perhaps, but neither is rooted in any sort of real-world pragmatism. Rescuing someone — be they a damsel in distress or a white male with hurt feelings — from their tormentors might in their infancy be born of noble or patriotic thought. But both are based on fictional images of purity and evil and when that purity or evil doesn’t exist, there’s no one left to fight but each other. That’s as true of a 21st century truck driver as it is of a seventh century knight.

The whole People’s Convoy movement seemed to be born of Canada-envy, after a group of north-of-the-border truckers received considerable media attention for wreaking havoc on the Canadian economy, driven by the motivating truth that face masks are uncomfortable.

But while that might be accurate, you could also say the same thing about pants. Face masks don’t just save sensibilities, they save lives, yet somehow these little swatches of cloth became a conservative Armageddon, reason to lay down one’s life in defiance of them — which, of course, more than a few people did.

What really destroyed the convoy, though, was that mandatory face mask requirements were going out of style by the time they fired up their diesels, much as the age of chivalry was gone by the time Don Quixote arrived to promote its virtues. The protesters might as well have been expressing their displeasure with top hats or manual typewriters.

Predictably, the convoy was laughed at and hooted out of Washington, D.C., its heroic fantasy with its diesel-engined lances being blown to the wind by the modern reality of Beltway traffic.

For a while, the convoy lived on, owing to the reality that it was always — like MAGA itself — more of a social movement than a political movement — an excuse to gather in a communal setting, play some music, drink some beers and work each other up into a good froth.

Don Quixote, too, was fueled by rage against things that didn’t exist and he was mocked and laughed at for his trouble, which made him madder still. When you declare the enemy to be a face mask or a windmill or a Starbucks coffee cup, these objets d'outrage become a rallying cry for anger, and the resulting derision adds to that anger, and to some people anger must feel good — especially when it’s a chance to hook up with other people who feel similarly aggrieved.

Anger has always been with us. Serfs were derisive of those who owned the castles. Students decried the Vietnam War, Upton Sinclair raised a holy stink over the meat-packing industry and William Jennings Bryan was fit to be tied over the gold standard.

The difference is that anger is becoming institutionalized in our culture, anger not for a legitimate cause, but for sport. It is egged on by fully vaccinated and boosted media celebrities, in "Don Quixote," the Duke and the Duchess, who prank their followers by telling them vaccines are the devil.

Don Quixote drifts in and out of madness. By the time Sancho Panza tries to convince him an impoverished peasant girl is his beloved Dulcinea, he is having his doubts. Ultimately “vanquished” by a fellow knight, he agrees to give it a rest and subsequently regains his senses — despite the best efforts of those who benefitted from his larks.

Will those who are being led astray by their own hucksters come to realize at some point that there are no such things as pedo grifters, no black helicopters, no vampires or werewolves and no one to come pluck them from their living rooms and replace them with people of a different race or religion?

Probably. A lie can be a lot of work to maintain.

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.