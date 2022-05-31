ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen soldiers honored at Funkstown Memorial Day ceremony Monday

By Sherry Greenfield, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
FUNKSTOWN — Those who sacrificed their lives for the country were honored Monday during Memorial Day ceremonies in Funkstown.

The Dixon-Troxell American Legion Post 211 in Funkstown held its annual event in front of the post, followed by a small ceremony at the town's World War I doughboy monument.

"We remember those that gave it their all," said Lynn Spalding, post commander of Post 211. "A lot of people don't think we have any freedoms here. They forget they have freedom here from those that gave it their all."

The short ceremony included the laying of wreaths at the World War I monument, the World War II monument, the Korean monument and the Vietnam memorial.

The gathering included post members, town council members and the community. The group sang the popular Lee Greenwood song "God Bless the USA."

A poem was read, taps were played, a prayer was recited, and after each wreath was placed by a monument, post and auxiliary members either saluted or placed their hands on their hearts.

Like ceremonies in the past, the Funkstown gathering was intended to signify that Memorial Day is more than backyard barbecues, and the kickoff to summer.

It was a sacred day to honor and remember this country's freedom, and for Spalding to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

