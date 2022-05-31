Things to know: Carpenter building big numbers for Erie SeaWolves

The SeaWolves earned their second road series win this past week in Bowie. Erie won the first four games before a rough weekend with two losses in a row. The SeaWolves will cap May on Tuesday while right in the middle of a playoff race, which ends on June 26.

The series win included more dominant pitching and more home run hitting as Erie continues to be one of the top home-run hitting teams in the Eastern League. The SeaWolves have 52 home runs this year behind Somerset (64), Richmond (59) and New Hampshire (53).

Here are things we learned from this past week and things to know going forward:

Carpenter is on fire

SeaWolves outfielder Kerry Carpenter continued his impressive season with more home runs this week. There is still one game left in May, but he is a strong candidate for player of the month in the Eastern League. In 23 games, Carpenter hit .407 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Carpenter clubbed his 16th home run on Sunday in his 41st game. He is the fastest to 16 home runs in a season in franchise history.

Carpenter currently leads the Eastern League with a .336 batting average, and he leads the league in home runs. He is also second in the league with 35 RBIs just four RBIs behind Will Brennan of Akron.

May day

The SeaWolves have one game left in May, and they are currently 13-12 during the month with a 3.76 ERA. Chance Kirby, Reese Olson and reliever Nick Kuzia earned two wins apiece during May, while Brendan White earned two saves. Kirby recorded a five-inning shutout on the mound in a game that ended early because of rain. It was the first shutout by an Erie pitcher since Casey Mize's no-hitter in 2019.

In addition to Erie's solid pitching during May, Andrew Navigato hit .333 with five extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 19 games, while Dillon Dingler hit .297 with seven extra-base hits and nine RBIs. Parker Meadows finished with five stolen bases, while Andre Lipcius, Gage Workman and Navigato had three apiece.

The SeaWolves beat Bowie 17-1 on Thursday, which was a top-10 offensive performance in franchise history. The franchise record for runs scored in a game is 21 in a 21-3 win against Harrisburg in 2003. That is followed by a 20-4 win against Batavia in 1995, a 19-2 win at Altoona in 2009 and three 18-run games against Jamestown (18-6) in 1997, Reading (18-7) in 2002 and Portland (18-1) in 2018.

Playoffs?

The SeaWolves are in the thick of the playoff race with four series left in the first half. The Eastern League is back to a playoff format of the first-half champion against the second-half champion.

Erie is 25-20 and sits two games back of Akron (27-18) in the Southwest Division. There are 24 games left in the first half and they take place over the next four series. The 'Wolves are home this week against Harrisburg, which sits in fifth place out of six teams in the Southwest Division. The 'Wolves then have a 14-game road trip to Richmond and Altoona before finishing the first half at home against Bowie. The last time Erie clinched a playoff spot, which was in 2013, it was at home against Bowie.

Richmond is one game back of the SeaWolves making the Southwest a three-team race at the moment. The Northeast Division is a two-team race with Somerset in first place at 29-15 and Hartford is 1½ games back at 28-17.

All things SeaWolves:Erie SeaWolves' latest scores, news and more from 2022 Eastern League season

Future National, almost a SeaWolves pitcher

Harrisburg brings in the No. 3 prospect for the Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com, in pitcher Cole Henry. He was the second-round pick by Washington in the 2020 draft out of LSU. Before heading south to pitch for LSU, Henry was a 37th-round pick by the Detroit Tigers out of high school. He might have made his way to Erie by now, but he didn't sign with Detroit and went to college.

According to scouts, Henry has a fastball in the mid to high 90s with a nasty two-seam fastball in the mid-90s. He also has an above-average, late-breaking curveball and an above-average changeup.

Henry does not have a decision in seven starts this year but has a 0.76 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings.

More prospects

Harrisburg has four other top 30 prospects, including a top-10 Nationals prospect in pitcher Gerardo Carrillo. He is listed as the No. 7 prospect for the Nationals and is 23 years old. He was an international signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 out of Mexico and started moving up the minor league ladder. Carrillo was traded to the Nationals organization as part of the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal in 2021. He has appeared in just four games this year out of the bullpen and has a 12.60 ERA in five innings.

Evan Lee is another prospect pitcher for the Senators at No. 17. He was the 15th-round pick by Washington in 2018 out of Arkansas. He is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA in seven starts, including 37 strikeouts in 30 innings.

The final two prospects with Harrisburg are catcher Drew Millas (No. 19) and shortstop Jackson Cluff (21). Millas was a seventh-round pick by Oakland in 2019 out of Missouri State and was part of a trade last July that included Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison. Cluff was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2019 out of BYU and is hitting .142 in 37 games.

Series information

The SeaWolves begin June with a six-game series at UPMC Park. The first game on Tuesday is at 11:05 a.m. with 6:05 p.m. games on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The game on Friday is at 6:35 p.m. with the first fireworks show of the year to follow, and the game on Sunday is set for 1:35 p.m.

In addition to the promotions this week, which includes another Erie Pinatas night on Wednesday and two-buck Thursday, the SeaWolves will give away a Casey Mize garden gnome on Saturday to the first 1,000 fans.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.