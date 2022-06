“These dogs are under-socialized, which means they aren’t used to much human contact,” said Dr. Megan Arevalo, shelter veterinarian. “What we’ve been doing over the past week is just one step in a multi-step process. The next step after spaying and neutering all the dogs is to begin behavioral modification with as many as possible so we can get them adopted out into their furever home.”

