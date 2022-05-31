ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invest in Rodger Young Park to boost health, stave off violence

By Michael Keys
Erie Times News
The time is now to invest in Rodger Young Park. When I first started lobbying to upgrade Rodger Young Park, the landscape was completely different than it is today. Substantial investments in sport parks and recreational facilities are being made to the south and east of the city. Wesleyville has committed to revitalizing their part of the Buffalo Road corridor. The Eastside Grassroots Coalition has started revitalizing the city of Erie’s part of the Buffalo Road corridor and new housing is being planned for an adjacent neighborhood.

Crime and violence are on the rise. The city, nonprofits, law enforcement, religious organizations and the community are scrambling to find solutions. No one entity has the solution, but what I do know is that the youth need access to quality facilities and safe places to play, train and compete. Many of the suburban communities are making these types of investments in their communities. The time is now for the city of Erie to do the same.

Rodger Young Park’s location makes it an ideal place for the city to invest. It is easily accessible from the east on Route 20, from the west off the Bayfront Connector and from both directions off Route 5. The park as I envision it will be capable of hosting sporting events, practices, and competitions year-round, both indoor and outdoor. The new Rodger Young Park will be a draw to the city of Erie and stimulate the local economy. I know firsthand how impactful an investment in a neighborhood park can be. I grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to the Rodger Young Park and I remember when the pool was first built. I would do odd jobs to raise the 50 cents or dollar that was charged for entry. I visited the pool several times a week. I have very fond memories from that time, enjoying the sun and playing poolside with my friends.

My older brother Perry was amongst the first crew of lifeguards at the park. I remember how honored this group of life savers, who were mostly people of color, were to have been selected to man the towers overlooking the newest neighborhood gem. The pool gave the neighborhood, which is flanked by public housing on two sides, something to be proud of. It gave them hope in the future of a more equitable city. Sadly, since my childhood, there has been very little investment in this part of the city and the area around the park has seen a steady decline. We have an opportunity to change that with a long overdue reinvestment in Rodger Young Park.

Last summer the world's best athletes were in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2021 Summer Olympics. Thousands of athletes from around the world competed in more than 50 different sports. One thing consistent in the many stories of the Olympic athletes was the role that access to quality facilities played in their success. An Alaskan teen Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle. She was the first person from her state to medal in swimming. She chronicled the difficulty she had training with limited access to pools. It was noted that there is only one Olympic-size swimming pool in the entire state of Alaska.

When I was in high school, the city of Erie sent dozens of athletes to the state track meet. Many of them were awarded track scholarships and went on to compete at the collegiate level. Currently, the city of Erie has no regulation-size competitive tracks anywhere in the public domain. This includes the Erie School District. As a result, Erie High has had very little success in track and field since its inception and has sent only one athlete to the Pennsylvania state championship meet. This facility could be instrumental in leveling the playing field for our local athletes.

I have outlined why the time is now to renovate Rodger Young Park, and how the benefits go far beyond the obvious increased health and wellness of our community. As a councilman, I am concerned about all aspects of city life. I believe this is one investment the city can make that will pay dividends in the quality of life to Erie residents for years to come. This project has the potential to have a huge, positive impact on the east side of the city of Erie. Updating Rodger Young Park is about more than the park itself. It is much bigger than that. The city needs to invest in the community and youth to stave off the rise in violence, apathy, and hopelessness. The time is now, and Rodger Young Park can be part of the solution.

Michael Keys is the vice president of Erie City Council.

