PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Is the next landing spot for former Mosley baseball head coach Jon Hudson at Bay High School. We believe it is. Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady telling us Tuesday the Tornadoes have settled on their next head coach, and an announcement on that will come Wednesday morning. Grady would not confirm that next head coach is Hudson. But we believe it is. We do know coach Hudson did apply, and that as part of a relatively short applicants list.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO