Medical Profile: Emerald Coast Compounding Pharmacy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us about your background. I received my doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2009. I have received post-graduate training in pharmaceutical compounding, which is my passion. I am a member of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and a member of Professional...

Medical Profile: Stubbs Orthodontics

DR. CASI STUBBS is a hometown girl who always knew she wanted to open her own practice on the Emerald Coast. Her schooling took her throughout the state — beginning at Florida State University for a degree in chemistry, continuing at the University of Florida for dentistry before finishing her residency in orthodontics at Nova Southeastern University. Her love for her hometown is apparent as she encourages her patients to give back through incentives and prizes. This includes offering raffle tickets to patients, and her practice then matches those donations. As she has expanded her practice and enjoyed a plethora of referrals, she strives for growth and treats her patients with the utmost care. “When I’m with a patient, they are the only thing on my mind,” said Stubbs. “I want them to know how special they are and that we are making true connections. I treat every patient like a family member, and that’s what drives my treatment plans. I always go back to, ‘What would I do if this was my family?’”
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Health advisory issued for Destin Harbor due to wastewater release

DESTIN, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has issued a health advisory for the Destin Harbor due to a wastewater release near the southeast corner of 218 Harbor Blvd., Destin. Waters contaminated with wastewater present several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human...
DESTIN, FL
Adopting an Avian Point of View

The 2018 Category 5 event referred to simply as “the storm” throughout much of Northwest Florida had impacts both dramatic and subtle. People would learn well after the big blow passed that Hurricane Michael had acted as a giant seed-dispersal agent. As a result, plants started popping up in yards where they had never been present previously.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vibez Nightclub in Panama City has closed its door indefinitely. This announcement comes just a day after the city and police department held a news conference about a fight inside the nightclub. Five people were arrested and eight more are wanted on charges of rioting.
PANAMA CITY, FL
State
Louisiana State
Dewey Destin’s

The Destin family has long been synonymous with the sea. After working as whalers, Leonard Destin, his father and brother set sail in 1835 from New London, Connecticut, to Florida. A hurricane capsized two of the three ships. Leonard made his way to a North Florida Gulf-front town that he would establish as the World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.
FLORIDA STATE
Santa Rosa Conservation Project Approved

Big Coldwater Creek flows through the Wolfe Creek Forest. Photo courtesy Vernon Compton. The Florida Cabinet on May 31 approved nearly $40 million toward conservation and preservation of thousands of acres across Florida, including the Wolfe Creek Forest project in north Santa Rosa County. The $9.47 million Wolfe Creek Forest...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Power of the Bird

There he was, a male sandy-haired Oregonian, moving about lightly, as he characteristically does, on little catbird’s feet and emitting a high and slightly nasally voice that sounds as if it exits a duck’s bill. Members of the Bay County Audubon Society had looked forward to Noah Strycker’s...
BAY COUNTY, FL
What’s happening in Downtown DeFuniak Springs?

“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
First sea turtle nest of the season discovered in Destin

Yesterday, Destin Fire Control District posted this photo of beach safety crews making rescues on multiple swimmers off of Gulf Shore Dr. due to rip currents still present in the Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday’s beach warning flag was red, with the notice of dangerous rip currents still present. “Rip...
DESTIN, FL
Santa Rosa Animal Services starts process of helping large case of unsocialized dogs

“These dogs are under-socialized, which means they aren’t used to much human contact,” said Dr. Megan Arevalo, shelter veterinarian. “What we’ve been doing over the past week is just one step in a multi-step process. The next step after spaying and neutering all the dogs is to begin behavioral modification with as many as possible so we can get them adopted out into their furever home.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City Beach home sells for $7.5m

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach home has new owners after they came up with $7.5 million for the waterfront mansion. “Through the use of effective marketing and strategic negotiation, we are extremely proud of the sale of this Hamptons-style edifice here in Panama City Beach,” said luxury property specialist Lori […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Dream Beach Cottage with Coastal Architecture and Southern Charm

The striking front porch of this cozy beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is full of southern charm and curb appeal. The front room is one big open area with shutters, a popular Deep South architectural design. This coastal getaway is located on highly coveted Buttercup Street in WaterColor,...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Drowning near Crab Island

The City of Destin’s Summer Adult Kickball League will begin on Monday, June 20th, at Morgan Sports Center. The league is for ages 17+ with a mandatory captain’s meeting to be held on June 6th, at 6:30 pm at Morgan Sports Center. The meeting will cover league rules,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Fish Flash: Fishing before the opening of red snapper in Destin

Red snapper season, for the federally permitted vessels, which is the majority of the Destin charter fleet, opened up June 1. The limit is two per anglers and the charter boats are in hot pursuit of the signature red snapper. More fishing news:4th annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament kicks...
DESTIN, FL
Panama City nightclub shuts down after fight video surfaces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

