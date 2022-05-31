Medical Profile: Emerald Coast Compounding Pharmacy

DR. CASI STUBBS is a hometown girl who always knew she wanted to open her own practice on the Emerald Coast. Her schooling took her throughout the state — beginning at Florida State University for a degree in chemistry, continuing at the University of Florida for dentistry before finishing her residency in orthodontics at Nova Southeastern University. Her love for her hometown is apparent as she encourages her patients to give back through incentives and prizes. This includes offering raffle tickets to patients, and her practice then matches those donations. As she has expanded her practice and enjoyed a plethora of referrals, she strives for growth and treats her patients with the utmost care. “When I’m with a patient, they are the only thing on my mind,” said Stubbs. “I want them to know how special they are and that we are making true connections. I treat every patient like a family member, and that’s what drives my treatment plans. I always go back to, ‘What would I do if this was my family?’”

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO