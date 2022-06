Unfortunately, the 26-year-old man reportedly died from blood clots on his brain just 2 weeks after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine. An inquest was open into his death and his family, who are considering a clinical negligence claim, hope it will provide the answers they are looking for. His girlfriend reportedly said that they were not warned of the vaccine’s potential risks. When the couple heard there was no Pfizer COVID vaccine available, they had at first talked over going away and rebooking at another clinic. At no point the doctor told them that the blood clots could be life-threatening. They were also not told about the possible risk of blood clots on the brain.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO